Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
2 members of Bhau gang held for murder in Delhi

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The accused, Mohit Vashisht, 25, and Bhumit Malik, 21 allegedly murdered a man named Anil (single name) in Rohtak on July 1

Two members of the gang led by Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau were arrested on Saturday after a gunfight in Narela, north Delhi, police said.

Police said that one pistol, a revolver, four cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the arrested accused. (Representational image)
Police said that one pistol, a revolver, four cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the arrested accused. (Representational image)

The accused, Mohit Vashisht, 25, and Bhumit Malik, 21, on Bhau’s orders, allegedly murdered a man named Anil (single name) in Rohtak on July 1 in revenge for the victim’s uncle having murdered Bhau’s cousin Rohit Bajrang and his uncle in 2022, police said.

“On Saturday, the special cell’s northern range (NR) team received information about the movement of two wanted criminals of Haryana in Narela. We laid a trap, spotted the accused riding a motorcycle and asked them to surrender. But the two opened fire. In self-defence we also shot back. Both accused were shot in the leg and apprehended. We admitted them to a nearby government where they are undergoing treatment,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Amit Kaushik.

Police said that one pistol, a revolver, four cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the arrested accused. Police said that Vashisht is named in seven cases registered in various police stations while Malik is named in six.

