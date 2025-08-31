2 members of Kapil Sangwan-Venkat Garg gang held in Delhi

Two members of the Kapil Sangwan-Venkat Garg gang were arrested after a gunfight in southwest Delhi on Sunday, police said, adding that the two were involved in a case of firing at the house of a real estate developer in Chhawla in an attempt to extort him. The two were arrested on Kharkhari Road in Jaffarpur Kalan. Both were shot once in a leg during the gunfight in which at least nine bullets were exchanged – five from their side and four by the police team. On August 28, three unidentified men on two-wheelers opened fire at the house of a real estate developer in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Anmol Kohli, 25, from Ambala Cantt in Haryana, and Naveen alias Bhanja, 26, from Rohtak in Haryana, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Aalap Patel.

On August 28, three unidentified men on two-wheelers opened fire at the house of a real estate developer in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla. The victim had recently received extortion calls demanding money in the name of the Kapil Sangwan-Venkat Garg gang. While the victim did not report about the extortion calls and the firing to the police, a passerby who witnessed the firing called and told police about it. A case of extortion attempt and firing was registered at the Chhawla police station, said a senior police officer aware of the matter.

The special cell’s southern range team was tasked with the case. The team members arrested two suspects, identified as Harshdeep Kumar alias Nikki, 20, from Ambala Cantt, and his cousin Naveen Dhiman, 24, from Panipat, after an exchange of fire in Delhi’s Rohini area late Friday night. Their interrogation revealed that the third hitman was Anmol Kohli while the firearms and ammunition were arranged by Naveen alias Bhanja.

On Saturday night, the team members learnt that the two suspects would be in Ujwa village in Jaffarpur Kalan to meet their associates to collect money. The team members laid a trap on Kharkhari Road in the early hours of Sunday. They spotted the two riding a two-wheeler and asked them to surrender.

“However, the two opened fire at the raiding party without provocation. Our team members fired in self-defence during which Naveen and Kohli suffered gunshot injuries to their legs. They were admitted to Rao Tula Ram hospital for medical attention and later arrested. A separate case of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, and attempt to murder, was registered against them at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station in connection with the shootout,” added DCP Patel.