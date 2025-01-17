2 men returning from Kasol die in car crash

Two men died in a fatal crash after their car rammed a divider and overturned on outer Delhi’s GT Karnal Road early on Wednesday, police said. The two were residents of Delhi and were travelling back from Himachal Pradesh. The overturned Thar at the spot of the accident. (HT Photo)

Police suspect fog to be the prime reason of the accident, however, overspeeding or a technical fault could also have occurred, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kartik Kakkar, 20, and Yash Raj Sidhu, 23,who are friends and survived by parents who run businesses. Both of them were residents of west Delhi’s Vikaspuri. Kakkar was a second year BBA student at a private college in Rohini while Sidhu was a graduate and was running a clothing startup in Noida. The Mahindra Thar the men were driving was registered in Kakkar’s mother’s name.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said the accident took place at around 3am on the GT Karnal Road near Bakoli Village and the duo was on their way from Chandigarh to Delhi. “A call was received by commuters who spotted an inverted and damaged Thar vehicle on the road divider. The injured persons were pulled out from the vehicle and sent to local hospital. One of them was then referred to Lok Nayak but he died at 4:15am. The second injured person was also declared dead at 3.42am,” the DCP said.

A senior police officer said that the men died of head injuries. “We called a crime team to inspect the spot who found that the car first overturned and then crashed into the road divider. The impact was such that the front portion of the car was badly damaged and the friends suffered severe injuries to their head…which led to their deaths,” the officer said.

DCP Valsan said the families last saw the men on January 11 as they left from Delhi to Shimla. They then travelled around towns and were returning from Kasol and Lahaul-Spiti.

“On the night of the accident, they had departed from Chandigarh for Delhi at around 10pm. Unfortunately, the accident occurred while they were on their way back to Delhi,” he added.