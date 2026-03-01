New Delhi, Three people, including two minors, have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a robbery case in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said on Sunday. 2 minors among three held for involvement in robbery case in Delhi

Stolen property worth approximately ₹1.15 crore recovered, police said.

The accused have been identified as Divyansh Sharma alias Babbu , a resident of Janakpuri, and two minors, they said.

A PCR call was received on February 22 regarding a burglary at a premises in Janakpuri. When the police team reached the spot, they found that the staircase wall had been broken and articles were lying scattered inside the building.

The locks of rooms on the first, second and third floors had also been broken.

The complainant told police that he runs a shop and had closed it around 9:30 pm on February 21 before leaving for his rented accommodation. On returning the next morning at about 11.15 am, he discovered that unknown persons entered the premises at night and decamped with a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery, silver articles and cash.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and an investigation was taken up.

Acting on a tip-off on February 24, the team apprehended the two minors near Possangipur Park. After sustained interrogation, Sharma was arrested.

During questioning, the trio confessed to having conspired and committed the burglary in furtherance of their common intention, police said.

At their instance, police recovered gold jewellery weighing approximately 650 grams, silver articles weighing about 3 kilograms, cash amounting to ₹7,00,119 and other valuable items. A motorcycle used in the commission of the offence was also seized.

The total recovered property has been estimated to be worth around ₹1.15 crore, police said. Further investigation is underway.

