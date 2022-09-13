2 Neeraj Bawana gangsters held for ₹5 cr extortion to fund Bishnoi’s murder
Sunny Dagar, one of the two men arrested for the ₹5 crore extortion call case registered in Vasant Kung police station, is already in Patiala jail after his arrest by the Punjab police on August 14.
NEW DELHI: Two members of the city’s Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested on charges of threatening a south Delhi resident to pay ₹5 crore as protection money, the Delhi Police special cell said on Tuesday.
Police said the two men, Sunny Dagar and Pushpender Lochav, were working on instructions of Canada-based fugitive gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, who has partnered with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana’s gang.
The arrest, which underscores how Delhi’s gangsters have formed alliances with gangs in Punjab, Haryana and even abroad, come a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) caried out raids at nearly 50 locations in the national Capital, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to crack down on organised crime.
Sunny Dagar, one of the two men arrested for the extortion call, is already in Patiala jail after his arrest by the Punjab police on August 14.
Rajiv Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) said the two arrests were made in the ₹5 crore extortion case registered by the Vasant Kunj police on August 16. The case was later transferred to the special cell, the city police’s anti-terror unit.
“Our investigation led us to Dagar, who is currently in Patiala jail. Our officers questioned him inside the jail during which he confessed to the crime. He disclosed that Lochav, who is a relative of the victim, tipped him off about the victim’s details. Lochav had a dispute with the victim’s family and knew that they could get money by making extortion call. Dagar said he was in touch with Arshdeep Singh… He also said he received instructions from Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali to eliminate their rival Lawrence Bishnoi (and Kala Jathedi). He made the extortion call to finance weapons for this operation,” said DCP Ranjan.
Over the last two years, Delhi gangsters have struck up partnerships with those from outside the city. Police records show that while Lawrence Bishnoi (jailed in Punjab), Kala Jathedi (jailed in Delhi), Goldy Brar (believed to be in Canada) are part of one alliance, the other gangs include those of Neeraj Bawana (jailed in Delhi), Sunil Maan alias Tillu (jailed in Delhi), Davinder Bambiha (died in police encounter) and Lucky Patial (suspected to be in Armenia).
After Dagar’s interrogation, police also learnt that Punjab-based gangster Arshdeep Singh, who fled India in July 2020, has become radicalized and joined hands with terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar of the Khalistan Tiger Force to carry out targeted killings. Police said that Singh, Neeraj Bawana and other Delhi gangs are trying to extort money to buy weapons, arrange logistics, and carry out targeted killings.
Dagar has been in a Patiala jail since August 14 after being arrested along with his three accomplices by Punjab police who had then said that the four men were part of a module backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. Punjab police had recovered firearms, three hand grenades and one improvised explosive device from them.
-
Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials
Officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have estimated that Ghaziabad city should be allocated 150 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses (e-buses) even as they said that the state is about to receive 2,000 e-buses in the next few months. Ghaziabad city at present has a fleet of 30 e-buses which have been in operation on three routes – Kaushambi to Modinagar, Loni to Old Bus Stand and Dilshad Garden to Masuri.
-
BJP leaders detained, police vehicle torched during massive protest in Kolkata
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday detained leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chatterjee while they were trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP's massive protest march to state secretariat 'Nabanna' over alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government. The police also arrested state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested. Adhikari, Chatterjee and BJP leader Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.
-
CM Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida to fund GB University
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the air over funding of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida by ordering that all the three authorities — Yeida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) — will pool in funds to run the university. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Sunday evening. The Noida authority and Greater Noida authority have been funding the university since it started operation.
-
Guests, staff evacuated from Gurugram hotel after bomb hoax call
At least 700 guests and staff were evacuated from a prominent hotel in Gurugram's Sector-24 after a bomb hoax call at 11.45am on Tuesday. Police said the caller was traced and found to be suffering from a mental condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The suspect is around 24,” said the Gurugram Police's public relation officer, Subhash Boken. Assistant police commissioner Vikas Kaushik said sniffer dogs and bomb detection experts were pressed into action.
-
Karnataka to enforce Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act soon
The Karnataka government is chalking out an idea of training police sub-inspector level officers to prevent animal cruelty and to enforce the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. Minister Prabhu Chavan conducted a meeting with the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board at Pasupalana Bhavan in Hebbal, Bengaluru on Monday. All officers and veterinarians of the department are working hard to prevent cow slaughter. On the same occasion, Minister Prabhu Chavan congratulated the new members.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics