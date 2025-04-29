200 flights delayed at Delhi IGI airport on April 28

More than 200 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday due to the continuing impact of the closure of the fourth runway and easterly winds. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said the average delay time was 30 minutes, but airport officials said no flights were diverted to nearby airports. While the fourth runway is expected to open in the first week of May, easterly winds are forecast to prevail over Delhi till May 4. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

While the fourth runway is expected to open in the first week of May, easterly winds are forecast to prevail over Delhi till May 4, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Air traffic flow management measures for flight arrivals will be implemented from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm today by ATC (air traffic control) authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority,” the Delhi airport said on X, asking passengers to stay in touch with their airlines.

When easterly winds blow, departures happen from two runways (09 and 11 left or 11L) and arrival only on one (11 right or 11R) because of the orientation of the runways. The fourth runway, 28/10, has been shut since April 8 to upgrade the instrument landing system (ILS). With three runways left and the wind direction predominantly staying easterly, the quantum of flights being able to land and take-off has dropped from 42 per hour to 32 per hour: an average of 10 flights delayed every hour.

“So, on an average when winds are easterly and with the fourth runway closed, an average of 240 flights are being delayed marginally,” said an airport official.

Flight operations at the airport have been severely disrupted over the past couple of weeks due to a variety of factors. Since the runway closure, Delhi has been handling approximately 200 fewer flights daily. Adverse weather events compounded the problems.

On April 25, airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had warned that flight operations may be affected from April 26 to May 4 due to a change in wind direction to the easterlies, advising passengers to check with airlines in advance for any potential impacts.

On April 20, at least 384 arrivals and 501 departures were delayed, according to Flightradar24. On April 12, 498 flights were delayed due to an intense thunderstorm.