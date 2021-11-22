Home / Cities / Delhi News / 20-year-old man held for raping minor girl
delhi news

20-year-old man held for raping minor girl

Police said the suspect has been identified as a resident of Uttam Nagar.
A case was registered on Wednesday under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the parents of a 15-year-old girl.&nbsp;(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A case was registered on Wednesday under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the parents of a 15-year-old girl. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area.

Police said the suspect has been identified as a resident of Uttam Nagar.

A case was registered on Wednesday under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the parents of a 15-year-old girl.

Investigator said an initial probe revealed that the victim arrived at her home on Wednesday and stated that while she was near Matiala road, one person offered to drop her near her home on his motorcycle.

When she sat on the bike, the man took her to a coaching centre, introduced himself as a police officer and promised her a job as a teacher in the institute. After that, the police said, he took her to a park and allegedly raped her.

While examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, police spotted another person along with the motorcycle, and he was arrested on Saturday from the Rajapuri area, police officers said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news crime news
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out