20-year-old woman dies by suicide in Delhi, blames in-laws, husband in video

New Delhi Police are investigating the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 20-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide at her residence in southeast Delhi’s IGI Camp in Sunlight Colony on Saturday, according to the police. They said that the woman was found dead inside the house, while her husband and family members were away.

Police said their control room was informed about a suicide on Saturday evening. Family members told investigators that the woman got married a year and a half ago.

“A crime team reached the spot. The deceased’s mother and SDM (subdivisional magistrate) were immediately informed as the suicide happened within seven years of her marriage. We have taken statements from the mother and brother, and the SDM also recorded their statements. An autopsy was done on Sunday,” deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tewari said.

In a video on her phone, the woman blamed her husband and in-laws for the act, alleging they would beat her over petty issues. She also said in the video that their wedding anniversary was coming up, and the in-laws harassed her, as he had married her against their wishes.

The DCP said, “A video related to this incident came to our notice. Appropriate legal action shall be taken as per the report received by SDM Defence Colony.”