News / Cities / Delhi News / 22 procedures related to mental disorders covered under AB-PMJAY: Govt

22 procedures related to mental disorders covered under AB-PMJAY: Govt

PTI |
Dec 15, 2023 05:15 PM IST

22 procedures related to mental disorders covered under AB-PMJAY: Govt

The AB-PMJAY provides treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialties, including mental disorders, nephrology, cardiology and general medicine, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Of the 1,949 procedures, 22 are related to mental disorders, he said.

From 2021-22 to 2023-24, a total of 1.35 lakh hospital admissions, amounting to 120.19 crore, were authorised under the scheme for treatment related to mental disorders, Baghel said.

The average duration of stay (in days) for treatment related to mental disorders for the financial year 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are 13, 12, and 11 respectively, he informed.

