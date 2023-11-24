220-acre Dwarka park likely to open by March next year: DDA

The Bharat Vandana Park, which is being developed in Dwarka’s Sector 20 and spread across 220 acres, is expected to be ready for the public by March next year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials aware of the matter said on Friday. A concept photo of the Bharat Vandana Park shared by Delhi Development Authority. The park is coming up in Dwarka Sector 20. (HT Photo)

Conceptualised as a “mini India” with replicas of important monuments from different states of the country, the park has been planned as a new landmark for Delhi residents and is being built at a cost of ₹524 crore, they added.

Home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the park in December 2019. Initially, the project deadline was in March 2022, which was postponed to early this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, with further delays in getting environmental clearances, the park was expected to be ready by December this year, which has now been pushed to around March next year, DDA officials said.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday said, “It is coming up beautifully and some of the key structures are nearly complete. The portion that has replicas of monuments from all states is a personal favourite. The beauty is that they are using the same construction material for the replicas that has been used to actually build these monuments. So, if a monument is built of sandstone, the replica here has been made using the same material.”

The park will have eco-forest zone, several lakes, cultural and adventure sports facilities. Also, the “Mini India” park will be dotted with 36 replicas of important monuments from all the states. The replicas will include the Sun Temple in Odisha, Charminar (Hyderabad) in Telangana, Kashi Vishwanath temple and the ghats of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, caves of Ajanta and Ellora in Maharashtra, Viceregal Lodge of Himachal Pradesh, Victoria Memorial of West Bengal, Golghar from Bihar and Hawa Mahal (Jaipur) from Rajasthan.

Apart from the “Mini India” park that is shaped in the form of the country’s map, the site is divided into different leaves of a lotus flower, each having its own function and special elements.

“Different binding elements such as sky bridges, walk along the wall and water canals add a unique feel to the park. The ‘Vandana Sarovar’ at the centre acts as a focal point to the site and will also help in creating micro-climate within the premises. It aims at environment-friendly measures such as efficient rainwater harvesting system, generation of power through solar, recharging of landscaped area and zero net discharge,” said a senior DDA official requesting anonymity.

As per the plan, the park will have 10 zones, including congregational, cultural, Pushpa Kriti Sarovar, eco-sensitive, meditation garden, fun park, adventure park, lake view restaurant, ‘Mini India’ and Vandana Sarovar. Officials said each zone will be shaped as a lotus leaf and will be spread over 10 to 12 acres.

“There are also some features that will connect through the entire park like a toy train and sky walk. The water bodies may also be interlinked to facilitate boating through the entire area. We are trying to ensure net-zero discharge so that all of our waste is processed internally, especially the horticulture waste,” said the DDA official.

There will be a dedicated area for food plazas and restaurants, including one situated on a higher platform that will be overlooking the many water bodies and lake. Officials added that the green precincts will also include congregational zone, cultural zone and tree walk and will feature excursions such as boating, zip-lining, animal animatronic zoo, musical fountain and light show. Division of various activities in various zones is expected to create independent active nodes within the overall site with observatories on pylon structures.