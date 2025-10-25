22-year-old man killed in Nand Nagri flyover clash over shooting short videos

According to police, both groups were shooting reels on the flyover and clashed over space. Salman allegedly pulled out the key of a two-wheeler used by one of the accused to prevent him from fleeing. The group then reportedly slammed Salman’s head repeatedly against the flyover railing, leaving him critically injured.

A 22-year-old man was brutally assaulted to death, and his friends gravely injured, allegedly by a group of men they confronted for making a short video on the Nand Nagri flyover on Tuesday. Police said the victim, identified as Salman Mushtaq, succumbed to his injuries at GTB Hospital two days after the attack.

Police on Friday said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects.

DCP (Northeast) Ashish Mishra said, “On Tuesday, we received information that during a fight on the Nand Nagri flyover, a man had sustained severe head injuries. The complainant, 26-year-old Sohail Mohammad, reported that while making a reel on the flyover, a scuffle broke out between two groups, during which his friend Salman sustained injuries. Salman was immediately taken to GTB Hospital in an unconscious state. A case was lodged under Section 110 of the BNS (attempt to commit culpable homicide).”

He added, “On Thursday, we received information from GTB Hospital that Salman had succumbed to his injuries. The post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited. Teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the crime. Further investigation is on.”

Sohail, a labourer, told HT on Friday, “Salman and I were standing near the Bhopura toll plaza when our friend Ritik came running towards us. He said he had gotten into a fight with 3–4 men while making a reel. We went to confront them. They were shooting videos on their bikes. Salman scolded them, and they started abusing us. He then took away their bike keys to stop them from fleeing. This angered the men, who punched and kicked Salman. They tried to push him off the flyover and repeatedly smashed his head against the railing until he collapsed.”

Sohail said he and Ritik rushed Salman to a private hospital before he was shifted to GTB Hospital.

Salman’s brother, Anan, said, “My brother sells car parts and is involved in scrap dealing. He had stepped out after Diwali to meet friends. They often make short videos. I did not know this would happen. He was only trying to stop the men from shooting a reel. Why did they kill him?”

Police said the accused, who also live nearby, are being traced.

