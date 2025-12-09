A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a known person in Shakarpur in east Delhi on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. 22-year-old stabbed to death in Shakarpur

The deceased, identified as Dev Kumar of Shakarpur Khas, was stabbed multiple times in the thigh, police said.

Kumar’s relatives told the police that while being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, he tried to indicate that he had been attacked by someone from his neighbourhood.

Police are probing the role of a local resident who had previously been involved in murder and attempt-to-murder cases. The suspect was a minor at the time of those earlier incidents and may still be under 18.

A case of murder has been registered at the Shakarpur police station, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Police said the motive and the sequence of events leading to the killing are yet to be established.

Kumar is survived by his mother and three siblings. He worked as an air conditioner (AC) mechanic and also ran a grocery shop near his house.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said that around 5.28pm on Sunday, a call was received about a stabbing near Ram Tent House in Shakarpur main market. “The caller alleged that his brother had been stabbed. Upon reaching, the police team found that the victim was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital,” the DCP said.

Kumar succumbed to his injuries during treatment. “The medico-legal certificate mentioned three clean incised wounds on his right thigh. His relatives said he indicated that a known person from the locality had stabbed him. No independent eyewitness has been found so far,” Dhania added.

The family collected Kumar’s body after the autopsy on Monday. They later staged a protest near Laxmi Nagar Metro station, briefly blocking Vikas Marg, before senior officers dispersed them and assured action against the accused.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man was killed and two others injured after they were allegedly stabbed by a group in JJ Colony, Madanpur Khadar, on Sunday evening, police said. The victims were taken to a private hospital where Vikas, 19, was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable.

Police said preliminary investigation and CCTV analysis indicate the involvement of Ravi alias Pavva — described as an active criminal in the area — along with others. Ravi has been detained, and personal enmity appears to be the motive. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.