New Delhi, The first phase of Census 2027 in Delhi, which concluded on June 14, covered nearly 76 lakh houses and around 55 lakh households, with enumerators recording that more than 2.3 crore people were ordinarily residing in the city, officials said. 2.3 cr people, 76L houses, 55L households recorded in Delhi during Census Phase 1

According to provisional data from the House Listing Operations , enumerators covered 75,98,982 census houses and 54,98,560 households across Delhi's 13 districts.

The exercise was carried out through 45,863 House Listing Blocks . One HLB consists of around 180 houses.

In the first phase, 2,30,78,796 people were found to be normally residing in Delhi.

Officials stressed that the population figure is provisional and based on the first phase of the census. The final population count will emerge only after the second phase, which is Population Enumeration, scheduled for February 2027.

Among the districts, the North East recorded the highest population at 28,68,949, followed by the South West at 25,00,195, the West at 24,42,346 and the South East at 22,70,778.

The East district accounted for 21,66,251 residents, while the North West had 20,63,964 and Outer North 19,15,700.

North district recorded a population of 17,02,900, Central North 11,31,599 and Central district 9,60,798. Old Delhi had 7,54,478 residents, while the South district recorded 20,55,909. The New Delhi district had the lowest population at 2,44,929.

The data also showed wide variations in the number of households across districts. South West topped the list with 6,25,453 households, followed by North East with 6,13,828, West with 5,89,210 and East with 5,47,461 households.

The South East recorded 5,43,412 households and the South recorded 534,212, while the North West had 4,65,586 and the Outer North had 4,35,631. The North district accounted for 3,98,447 households and the Central North for 2,73,669.

The Central district had 2,44,816 households, Old Delhi 1,63,785 and New Delhi 63,050 households.

In terms of housing stock, the South West district recorded the highest number of census houses at 8,20,529, closely followed by West at 8,02,589 and North East at 8,04,962. The New Delhi district recorded the lowest number of census houses at 1,02,706.

The houselisting operations were already concluded in the New Delhi district, covering New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board areas.

In the New Delhi district, where houselisting was conducted from April 16 to May 15, around 63,000 households and 2.5 lakh persons were listed, officials said.

Officials said the House Listing Operations, the first phase of the census, involves preparing an inventory of buildings and houses and collecting information on household amenities and assets.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, will gather detailed demographic and socio-economic information and determine the final population figures for Delhi and the country.

While the first phase indicates that over 2.3 crore people are ordinarily living in Delhi, officials said the definitive population figure will be available only after the completion of Population Enumeration in February 2027.

The 16th Indian census is being conducted in two phases: the House Listing and Housing Census, which commenced on April 1, 2026, and will continue until September, followed by the Population Enumeration phase scheduled for February 2027.

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