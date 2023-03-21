25% of Delhi’s foot over bridges came up last year

Delhi has rapidly expanded its pedestrian bridge network, adding 27 in the past two years, according to the 2022-23 Economic survey released on Monday. A total of 113 footbridges were built by 2021-22, another four were added between April and December, while six more will be functional by next month. A total of 113 footbridges were built by 2021-22, another four were added between April and December, while six more will be functional by next month. (HT PHOTO)

In comparison, the capital city had 90 footbridges at the end of 2020-21, last year’s economic survey had noted.

Traffic regulations and road construction in Delhi have to take care of cyclists and pedestrians, the 2022-23 survey said. An average of three persons were killed everyday in the capital in road accidents over the past two years, according to the Delhi Road Crash Report 2021. A majority of the victims last year were pedestrians, with 504 deaths (40%) and 1,536 injured. The figures were similar in 2020, when 505 pedestrians were killed and 1,241 were injured on roads.

The net road length in Delhi has seen a marginal rise from 18,366.97km in March 2021 to 18,460.37 km in March 2022, the survey said. While there are eight road owning agencies, the unification of the three erstwhile municipal corporations means that the new municipality oversees almost two-thirds of the capital’s road network.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi oversees 12,703.95km of road network, which is 68.8% of the net road length. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation oversees 2285km of roads while the Public works Department comes third at around 1400km. Construction has either over or ongoing at 11 key infrastructure on major transportation corridors, the survey said.

The Barapullah phase-3 project connecting Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar in east Delhi was sanctioned for Rs1,260 crore and an expenditure of ₹862 crore has been undertaken on the project till January 2023, the survey said. The project is likely to be completed by August. However, the PWD is likely to take another 1.5 years to finish the critical project, HT had reported on January 15 .

The corridor development between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover will be completed by December, underpasses at the Mukarba Chowk will be developed by October, while another elevated corridor will be completed at Road No. 56 from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border in east Delhi by December 8, the survey said.

Some of the projects that have been completed include the Ashram underpass, Munirka flyover, Ashram extension flyover, half underpass on Outer Ring Road at Gopalpur Red Light-Jagatpur Bridge and widening of bridges on the Najafgarh drain.