25-year-old man mowed down by speeding DTC in east Delhi

In a hit and run incident, a 25 year old man was mowed down by a speeding DTC bus in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on early on Sunday. Police said the bus driver was driving rashly and in a negligent manner when he hit the victim who was on a bike. Police said that the victim worked at a private company and is survived by his parents and wife. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Mayank Khurana, was a resident of Krishna Nagar. Police said he worked at a private company and is survived by his parents and wife.

According to the police, information about the fatal accident was received at the police station around 10.30 am. The accident took place near Anand Vihar Bus Depot.

Abhishek Dhania, DCP (east) said, “At the spot, which was at Swami Vivekanand Marg, a damaged bike and a body was found. The deceased was later identified and a case was registered”

Khurana was rushed to the hospital but he had died on the spot, said the police. DCP said local enquiry revealed that a DTC bus hit the victim and fled.

Police said they are looking for the driver and have initiated a probe against him.