Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

25-year-old man mowed down by speeding DTC in east Delhi

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 06:44 am IST

In a hit and run incident, a 25 year old man was mowed down by a speeding DTC bus in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on early on Sunday

In a hit and run incident, a 25 year old man was mowed down by a speeding DTC bus in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on early on Sunday. Police said the bus driver was driving rashly and in a negligent manner when he hit the victim who was on a bike.

Police said that the victim worked at a private company and is survived by his parents and wife. (Representational image)
Police said that the victim worked at a private company and is survived by his parents and wife. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Mayank Khurana, was a resident of Krishna Nagar. Police said he worked at a private company and is survived by his parents and wife.

According to the police, information about the fatal accident was received at the police station around 10.30 am. The accident took place near Anand Vihar Bus Depot.

Abhishek Dhania, DCP (east) said, “At the spot, which was at Swami Vivekanand Marg, a damaged bike and a body was found. The deceased was later identified and a case was registered”

Khurana was rushed to the hospital but he had died on the spot, said the police. DCP said local enquiry revealed that a DTC bus hit the victim and fled.

Police said they are looking for the driver and have initiated a probe against him.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 25-year-old man mowed down by speeding DTC in east Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On