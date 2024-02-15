 27-year-old buisnessman decapitated in car accident in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / 27-year-old buisnessman decapitated in car accident in Delhi

27-year-old buisnessman decapitated in car accident in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 05:36 AM IST

The victim was identified as Vansh Jolly, a resident of Mansarovar Garden. Police said the incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

A 27-year-old businessman was killed after the car he was driving collided with another and his vehicle hit the divider on a road near Mansarovar Garden in Kirti Nagar, west Delhi, on Wednesday evening, the Delhi Police said, adding that the victim’s head was decapitated from the body during the crash.

The car involved in the accident. (HT Photo)
The car involved in the accident. (HT Photo)

Police said the incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, adding that a case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Kirti Nagar police station against Rajesh Arora, 53, who was driving the second vehicle, a Toyota Etios.

The victim was identified as Vansh Jolly, a resident of Mansarovar Garden, who was a cosmetics businessman. Jolly was returning home from work when the incident happened.

Police said that Arora had not been arrested yet as they were waiting for the autopsy and forensic reports to establish more details. Arora runs a factory in automobile brake shoe factory in Bawana.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said that police received a call about the incident on Wednesday at 5.49 pm. A team reached the spot and found Jolly’s Hyundai Elantra car had overturned and was badly mangled.

A senior police officer aware of the case said: “His body was found in the driver’s seat with the seat belt around it. Prime facie, it appears that the car hit the iron railing of the divider, after which the vehicle overturned. We are waiting for his autopsy and forensic examination reports that can help us know the exact cause.”

The 35-minute CCTV footage that surfaced on social media on Thursday evening ostensibly showed Arora taking a left turn towards the main road from a lane. Jolly’s Elantra is seen approaching in the same direction. Soon, the Elantra crashes into the Etios after which it is flung into the air, tilts to its right and skids along the railing for some distance.

Story Saved
