Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
28-year-old held for mowing down homeless man in Connaught Place

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 08, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The incident took place near the Barakhamba Radial Road on Connaught Place’s outer circle on Wednesday afternoon

NEW DELHI

The victim was declared dead at a hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim was declared dead at a hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a 45-year-old homeless man by ramming him with his car and dragging him for about 10 metres in Connaught Place on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place near Barakhamba radial road on Connaught Place’s outer circle.

A senior police officer identified the driver as Shivam Dubey, who came from Madhya Pradesh and was driving a friend’s car, and the victim as Lekh Raj.

“Lekh Raj got stuck under the tyres but Dubey allegedly kept driving the vehicle. By the time he realised, he had crossed about 10 metres. As Raj dropped on the road, the driver fled the spot,” the officer, requesting anonymity, said.

The victim was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said they identified the suspect through CCTV footage analysis.

