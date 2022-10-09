Home / Cities / Delhi News / 2-year-old girl run over by car in Rohini Sector 16

2-year-old girl run over by car in Rohini Sector 16

delhi news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:42 PM IST

Divanshi’s brother Vikas said that the little girl was playing outside the house when Bansal reversed his car and the minor came under the rear wheels

Divanshi’s, the victim, mother Rani said that she is a house help and her husband is a labourer, and they had gone for work when the incident took place. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A 2-year-old girl was killed when she was run over by a car in Rohini sector 16 on Sunday morning when she was playing outside her house. The accused driver has been arrested, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the minor has been identified as Divanshi and the accused has been identified as Aman Bansal, 27, resident of Swaroop Nagar.

Police said that a control room call was received on Sunday morning regarding accident. When police reached the spot, they met one Om Prakash who said that a Brezza car hit a girl and she was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini where she was declared brought dead. Based on the complaint, a case under section 279 (Rash driving) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

“The car driver has been identified as Aman Bansal and he has been arrested,” Tayal said.

Divanshi’s brother Vikas said that the little girl was playing outside the house when Bansal reversed his car and the minor came under the rear wheels. “The man lives close by and they have recently shifted here. My sister was playing outside and the driver was reversing the car. We don’t know how he didn’t see her,” he said.

Divanshi’s mother Rani said that she is a house help and her husband is a labourer and they both had gone to work. “I had locked the door from outside and I don’t know who opened it,” she said.

Sunday, October 09, 2022
