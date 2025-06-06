3 arrested for killing businessman on south Delhi road

Two men were arrested after a gunfight in Chirag Delhi in south Delhi on Thursday for gunning down a 24-year-old businessman three weeks ago near the Chhatarpur metro station, police said, adding that the accused’s interrogation also led to the arrest of another man who planned the murder. The exchange of fire occurred at 3am and 11 rounds were fired from both sides, said police. The two, Deepak Kumar, 31, and Yogesh Kumar, 30, were identified as the alleged shooters. During their interrogation, police said they also found the main conspirator Ajay (single name), 27. (Representational image)

On May 15, the victim, Arun Lohiya, a businessman dealing in scrap material, was killed while returning from Saket court with his father Rambir Lohiya, 50, in their Mahindra XUV. Police said Lohiya had gone to attend a court hearing in an attempted murder case. At 1pm, on a busy Mehrauli road, two men approached Lohiya and fired 10-12 rounds. Police said the accused and victim had an old enmity over a property dispute.

“CCTVs were analysed and photos of the accused were taken from there and shared within police groups and informers. On Wednesday night, we traced their location to Chirag Delhi-Khanpur stretch,” DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

At 3am, a team was sent there and the men were spotted on a bike. Police said the men tried escaping and fell from the bike. When asked to surrender, they fired at the police with one bullet hitting the bullet-proof jacket of a head constable. Police said they fired in retaliation and the accused were hit in the leg and overpowered.

