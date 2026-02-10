3 bodies in car: Police probing role of ‘baba’

A day after three people were found dead inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi, police on Monday said they had questioned a “baba” as part of their probe into the case, possibly establishing a link between the two men and the woman, and had also found evidence that poison could be linked to their deaths. The car was seen parked on Peeragarhi flyover . (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

On Sunday, the bodies of the two men — a 76-year-old in the driver’s seat and a 47-year-old property dealer in the passenger’s seat — and the 40-year-old woman, who was sitting in the back seat, were found inside a white Tigor around 3:50 pm after passing motorists informed police about the parked in the service lane of the flyover.

The car belonged to the 76-year-old, and the two men, investigators had said, were residents of Baprola village and knew each other. But they had not been able to connect them to the woman. On Monday, senior police officers said they had learnt that the woman, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was a worked as a caregiver in the west Delhi area and knew the 47-year-old man, without giving details.

Investigators later said they had questioned five people, including the baba, in the case. “They met a baba the morning before the incident. We are not sure if he sat in their car. He was not around the crime scene,” said an officer.

There were no visible external injuries or signs of struggle, leading police to suspect the deaths were a result of suicide by poisoning. While the autopsy report still pending, police have found a plastic bottle and some glasses with traces of poison, said the officer.

A second officer connected to the case said the preliminary examination by the doctors showed that the victim had died after “ingesting poison”.

Still, some major questions remain over the exact sequence of events and the reason behind the deaths. Investigators said the car was parked on the for nearly five hours and no other person was seen approaching it.

Another senior police officer said, “We are still investigating a suicide as well as a foul play angle. We are not sure what happened.”

“We are also looking into allegations of extortion and blackmail,” the second officer said.

Investigators also spoke to their family members, neighbours, and employees of the two men but they too could not provide any headway into understanding the situation.

However, the families of the men have rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged foul play.

Speaking to HT, the daughter of the 76-year-old said everything had been as normal on the day of the incident. “There were no financial or family issues. My father would have never ended his life,” she said.

The family of the 47-year-old said he was the sole breadwinner for the family of five. His brother, 40, told HT, “I am sure someone killed my brother.”