3 dead in accidents across Delhi-NCR

New Delhi/Gurugram/Noida The Maruti Brezza involved in the accident in Noida. (HT Photo)

Three people died and six people were injured in road accidents across Delhi-NCR between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to information shared by the police.

In the first instance, a 22-year-old man from Haryana, who was celebrating the New Year with a friend in Noida, died when their speeding SUV hit a divider before crashing into a tree near the Sector 34 Metro station on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Rohit, who was in his early 20s, and his friend as Sanju, who escaped with injuries.

Police said the car was only purchased five to six days ago. “On Thursday around 5.30am, we received a call about an accident near the Noida Sector 34 metro station. A white Maruti Suzuki Brezza was completely damaged on the left side, and its roof had been ripped off and pushed toward the back,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49.

Police said Rohit was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, and his body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.

In the second incident, a 22-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed on the spot when a truck crashed into him on the Rohtak Road, near Peeragarhi, on Wednesday night. Police said that while a pillion rider, Manish Kumar, escaped with injuries, the rider, identified as Abhishek Verma, was crushed under the wheels of the truck and was crushed.

Police said Verma worked as a labourer and lived in Veena Enclave, Mundka. The two were heading towards Rajdhani Park to get food when the accident took place.

“When they reached near metro pillar 497, a truck hit the motorcycle from behind,” a senior police officer said. “Due to the impact, the pillion rider fell to one side of the road, while the rider fell in front of the heavy vehicle, which crushed him.”

Police said they arrested truck driver Pawan Kumar, 37, a resident of Kanjhawala, and booked him for rash driving and causing death by negligence. They are awaiting autopsy results to check if Verma was inebriated at the time of the incident.

In the third incident, a 22-year-old man died and four others were critically injured when their Baleno car crashed into barricades and flipped on the Mathura Road in Faridabad, early Thursday morning. They were travelling to Vrindavan, police said.

The incident took place near the Bata Chowk Metro Station in Faridabad between 4.30am and 4.35am. The deceased was identified as Saransh Verma, who was driving the car. Police said they are awaiting medical results to check if anyone was drunk.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police, said, “All five were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment; Verma was declared dead on arrival. He had sustained a severe injury to the back of his head.”

Police recorded the statement of one of the car’s occupants, and handed over Verma’s body to his family after an autopsy.