3 injured in fire due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur; 5 tenders on spot

Three people were injured after a fire broke out due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur area on Thursday.



According to Delhi Fire Services, a fire call was received about a blast resulting in the collapse of a house at C Block, Phase 1 area of Rajpur in Chhattarpur area. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



It was found that the second and third floors of the building were damaged in the blast due to the LPG leakage. Three people were injured and have been rushed to the hospital.



The incident takes place days after a fire was reported from a godown in Jhandewalan area of central Delhi. As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames. Over 20 shops were gutted due to the massive fire.



On May 20, a 42-year-old was charred to death while six others suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out due to an explosion in a factory in north-east Delhi's New Mustafabad area.





