3 injured in fire due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur; 5 tenders on spot
Three people were injured after a fire broke out due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur area on Thursday.
According to Delhi Fire Services, a fire call was received about a blast resulting in the collapse of a house at C Block, Phase 1 area of Rajpur in Chhattarpur area. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
It was found that the second and third floors of the building were damaged in the blast due to the LPG leakage. Three people were injured and have been rushed to the hospital.
The incident takes place days after a fire was reported from a godown in Jhandewalan area of central Delhi. As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames. Over 20 shops were gutted due to the massive fire.
On May 20, a 42-year-old was charred to death while six others suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out due to an explosion in a factory in north-east Delhi's New Mustafabad area.
Dry grass catches fire near railway track in Maharashtra’s Dahanu
The dry grass alongside the tracks between Dahanu and Gholvad railway stations caught fire on Thursday night in the Down section,officials said. The raging fire was reported at around 20.07 hrs, said tSatyakumar GVL, divisional regional manager, Mumbai division A tender from the Adani Thermal Power Station, Dahanu reached the spot but PWI had already controlled the fire, said Satyakumar and the fire was under control by 20.44 hrs. Train services were not hit, said the official.
U.P. budget: ‘Old wine in a new bottle, cobweb of data’
Farmer and opposition leaders have described the UP government's budget as “gimmickry of data” and have said it had nothing new for the benefit and welfare of farmers. Western UP is a sugarcane belt and the state government claimed in the budget that the payment of ₹1.72 lakh crore disbursed to farmers as their sugarcane dues till May 16, is ₹77,530 crore more than the five years accumulated payment of ₹95,215 crore.
Uttar Pradesh budget: State’s indebtedness nearly triples in 10 years
Uttar Pradesh's indebtedness has nearly tripled in the past 10 years. It has gone up from ₹ 2,25,123.59 crore at the end of 2012-2013 and is poised to reach ₹6,66,153.39 crore on March 31, 2023, according to the state government's analysis given in the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, however, said debt did not reflect badly on the economy.
Uttar Pradesh budget in sync with aspirations of 25 crore people of state: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022-23 the state's biggest ever. He said it was an example of efficient financial management in sync with the aspirations of 25 crore people of the state. Describing it as all-inclusive and integrated-development oriented, he said the budget would pave the way for making the state a trillion dollar economy in five years and transform it into the country's biggest economy.
Uttar Pradesh budget: ₹276.66 crore earmarked for Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force set up on lines of CISF
The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has earmarked ₹ 276.66 crore for the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force. Besides, the state government has proposed ₹730.88 crore for strengthening the police emergency management system. The Uttar Pradesh budget has also earmarked ₹ 250 crore for the purchase of safety equipment, arms and ammunitions for district police stations.
