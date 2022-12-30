3 men held in Delhi for involvement in illegal immigration racket

Three men allegedly involved in an illegal immigration racket were arrested from different areas of the national capital, police said on Wednesday, adding they recovered one Indian passport and two forged visas for different countries from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (Indira Gandhi International Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said that the gang made forged passports, fake Visas, and other travel documents in connivance with their accomplices in Delhi and Punjab. “With these three arrests, a cheating case registered at IGI Airport, under sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of The Passport Act, has been solved. On the intervening night of November 9 and 10, Ritender Singh (42) of Kurukshetra (Haryana) approached the immigration counter for departure clearance to Phuket (Thailand). On scrutiny of his passport, authorities found that the original pages of his passport had been replaced with pages from somebody else’s passport to hide the offloaded and deported stamps. A fake immigration stamp was also found affixed to that passport. During the investigation, Singh was arrested and during interrogation, he disclosed that there were three offloaded stamps on his passport affixed by immigration counters at various airports. As a result, he was facing problems travelling to other countries,” he said.

He added that Singh then approached an acquaintance Pankaj, who introduced him to an agent Baljinder Singh alias Teja (61). “Teja told him that he will get the pages with the offloaded stamps removed or replaced with pages of some other passport and will arrange a visa for the United Kingdom. Based on his inputs and technical surveillance, Teja was arrested from in Janakpuri (Delhi) on December 19. During the interrogation, Teja disclosed that Singh paid him ₹11 lakh to remove the offloaded stamps from his passport. Teja contacted another agent Harcharan Singh alias Ravi alias Shah (40) to get the pages of the said passport removed and replaced,” he said.

The DCP also said that on Teja’s instance, Shah was arrested from Dabri area on December 22. “During interrogation, Shah disclosed that he gave Singh’s passport to another agent Jaswinder Singh alias Barmi (60). On Shah’s instance, Barmi was arrested on Tuesday from Sagarpur in southwest Delhi. Barmi is the mastermind of the entire racket. He was previously involved in three cases. Bajinder was also previously involved in two cases. Harcharan is the middleman in the present case and his main role was to bring in clients,” he said.