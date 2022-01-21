30-year-old stabbed with icepick by neighbour in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the right eye with an icepick after a heated argument with his neighbour in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden on Friday.

Police said that the victim Bablu, who lives in a shanty near Kukreja Hospital, allegedly misbehaved with and passed lewd comments at the wife of one of the suspects. It led to an altercation and the man, along with his friends, attacked Bablu.

Bystanders caught two of the suspects, Anuj and Nilothi (identified by their first names only), both 28, and one juvenile. They also thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

Another suspect, identified as Sohan Thakur,30, fled the spot.

Police said Bablu is admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and is receiving treatment.

Police added that Bablu allegedly misbehaved with Anuj’s wife and there was an enmity between them which led to the incident. Police said that they are investigating the matter and have registered a case under Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).