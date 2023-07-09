Home / Cities / Delhi News / Tuition teacher held for sexually assaulting minor girl student in East Delhi

Tuition teacher held for sexually assaulting minor girl student in East Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2023 02:49 PM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Amrutha Guguloth said that on Saturday night a call was received about a sexual assault with a minor girl by her tuition teacher

A 30-year-old tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that a case of sexual assault was registered on Sunday under section 354(b) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act at the New Ashok Nagar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Amrutha Guguloth said that on Saturday night a call was received about a sexual assault with a minor girl by her tuition teacher.

He said a team was sent to the spot from where the call was made. There, the police met with the family members of the minor girl who alleged that the tuition teacher, identified as Basant, sexually assaulted their daughter, said the DCP

“The investigating officer (IO) spoke to the girl and her counselling was done. She told the IO about the sexual abuse by her teacher. The girl’s medical examination was conducted. Accordingly, a case was registered and the tutor was arrested,” said DCP Guguloth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out