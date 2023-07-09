Tuition teacher held for sexually assaulting minor girl student in East Delhi

A 30-year-old tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student in East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday. (Representative Photo)

Police said that a case of sexual assault was registered on Sunday under section 354(b) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act at the New Ashok Nagar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (east) Amrutha Guguloth said that on Saturday night a call was received about a sexual assault with a minor girl by her tuition teacher.

He said a team was sent to the spot from where the call was made. There, the police met with the family members of the minor girl who alleged that the tuition teacher, identified as Basant, sexually assaulted their daughter, said the DCP

“The investigating officer (IO) spoke to the girl and her counselling was done. She told the IO about the sexual abuse by her teacher. The girl’s medical examination was conducted. Accordingly, a case was registered and the tutor was arrested,” said DCP Guguloth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON