3,282 people fined in Delhi for violating traffic rules on Holi

The Delhi Police fined 3,282 people for violating traffic rules during the Holi celebrations on Monday. A majority of those penalised were two-wheeler riders riding without helmets even as no fatal road accident was reported.

Till 4pm on Monday, 730 tickets were issued for the violation of mandatory mask-wearing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and nine for that of social distancing violations. Another three were fined for spitting in public places, according to the Delhi Police data. A total of 5,73,457 people were fined for violating mask, social distancing, and spitting rules.

As many as 3,282 tickets were issued. They included 1,255 to two-wheeler riders riding their vehicles without helmets. A total of 170 were ticketed for triple riding on two-wheelers. As many as 100 were caught for riding or driving under the influence of alcohol while 121 people were ticketed for dangerous driving. There were 1,636 tickets issued for other violations.

Traffic disturbances continued at farmer protest sites of Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri. The carriageways to Delhi from Ghaziabad remained closed at the inter-state border, where farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been camping for over four months. One carriageway to Ghaziabad from Delhi is open.