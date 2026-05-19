Nearly 350 bomb threats emails to the Supreme Court of India; 1,074 to the Delhi high court and 2,001 to the Inspector General of Police in Goa -- investigators say these were part of a staggering trail of at least 7,495 hoax threat mails allegedly sent by a 47-year-old Mysuru man to courts, police establishments and government institutions across India, according to a nearly 500-page charge-sheet prepared by the Delhi Police. 349 mails to SC, 1,074 to Delhi HC: Charge-sheet details trail of 7,495 hoax bomb threats sent by one man

Investigators alleged that the accused derived “pleasure” from creating panic and disrupting public order, officers familiar with the charge-sheet said on Monday.

The chargesheet, likely to be filed before a Delhi court within the next few days, includes around 16-18 pages detailing the facts of the case and currently lists nine witnesses, police said.

A senior police officer said the chargesheet documents the scale and pattern of emails allegedly sent by accused Srinivas Louis, who was arrested in late March from Karnataka’s Mysuru following a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams.

“According to the investigation and forensic analysis conducted so far, the accused sent thousands of threat emails to courts, police establishments and educational institutions across the country over an extended period. The charge-sheet has compiled digital evidence, email records, recovery memos and witness statements,” the officer said.

According to the chargesheet, the accused allegedly sent 2,001 emails to the office of the inspector general of police in Goa, 1,863 to the Gwalior high court, 1,074 to the Delhi high court, 854 to the Assam high court, 669 to the Chhattisgarh high court, 531 to the Jammu and Kashmir high court, 349 to the Supreme Court of India and 154 to the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh. Investigators said several emails were also sent to courts and government offices in Pakistan.

Police had earlier said Louis was arrested amid a surge in hoax bomb threats sent to schools, courts and government establishments across Delhi and other states, triggering repeated evacuations, security sweeps and disruptions to normal functioning.

According to investigators, one of the key pieces of evidence cited in the charge-sheet is the recovery of the email ID allegedly used to send the threats — louieessrinivas@yahoo.com — from one of the accused’s mobile phones.

“The email account was found operational on one of the recovered devices. The mobile number used during the creation of the email ID was also recovered and linked during investigation. Investigators accessed the mailbox and printouts of 46 emails were formally seized through seizure memos, which are part of the charge-sheet,” the senior officer said.

Police said investigators also observed that no similar threat mails from the alleged email ID had been received by courts since the accused’s arrest in March.

“The cessation of mails after the arrest forms an important corroborative circumstance in the investigation,” the officer added.

The charge-sheet also contains details from the accused’s disclosure statement, in which he allegedly described himself as a “failed law student” struggling financially and emotionally.

According to police documents, Louis stated that he was unmarried at the age of 46, earned only ₹10,000-15,000 a month and depended on his retired mother’s pension to meet his expenses.

“The accused disclosed that he felt frustrated with his circumstances and would derive satisfaction from causing inconvenience and panic to others,” an investigator aware of the contents of the charge-sheet said. “The investigation has described him as a vindictive individual who repeatedly disrupted public peace.”

Investigators said that he initially mentioned that there was a property dispute with his extended family but the claim remained uncorroborated.

Police had earlier said Louis is a native of Bengaluru who had been living in a rented accommodation in Mysuru’s Vrindavan Layout.

Officials said the accused allegedly used different locations and communication methods to avoid detection while sending the emails. Weeks of technical surveillance and digital tracking eventually led investigators to Mysuru, where Louis was apprehended.

During the raid, police recovered a laptop, multiple SIM cards and mobile phones, all of which were sent for forensic examination.

The case gained significance after several bomb threats were received by courts and educational institutions in Delhi last year and in the first few months of this year, including threats sent to the Delhi High Court. In one such incident, a Delhi High Court judge also lodged a formal complaint after receiving a threat email, following which a case was registered.