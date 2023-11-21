36-yr-old man in Delhi allegedly slits throat of two minor sons, one dies: Police

A 36-year-old man allegedly slit the throats of his two minor sons aged 2 and 5 after which the younger child died in Delhi’s Wazirpur area, police said on Tuesday. The man and his eldest son were admitted to a nearby hospital by their family members. (Representative file image)

The man then tried to die by suicide with the same sharp object at their home in Wazirpur JJ Colony near Bharat Nagar in northwest Delhi on Monday evening, police added.

The man and his eldest son were admitted to a nearby hospital by their family members. Their condition is serious and are undergoing treatment, the police said.

The man took the alleged extreme step out of anger and frustration over a family feud, the police said, and added that a case of murder, attempt to murder, and attempted suicide has been registered at the Bharat Nagar police station.

The police are questioning his family members to ascertain the exact reason behind such an act.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said that around 6:30pm, the Bharat Nagar police station was informed about a stabbing incident at JJ Colony in Wazirpur.

A police team reached the house and learnt that a 36-year-old man, who is an inverter mechanic by profession, had committed the act. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the 2-year-old child dead.

“Initial inquiry revealed that the wife of the man had gone to the ground floor, where her mother-in-law lives, to fetch water when the man took the extreme step. Prima facie, it appears that he was enraged and upset due to family feud. Legal action is being taken into the matter,” added DCP Meena.

