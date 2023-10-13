Son slits father’s throat in west Delhi, held trying to get body cremated

A 21-year-old man allegedly killed his father by slitting his throat at Madipur village in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, police said and added the accused was arrested after the in charge of a crematorium called police after noticing a deep cut on the neck of the murdered person. Police said Rinku Yadav confessed to murdering his father with a blade. (Getty Images)

Deputy police commissioner (west) Vichitra Veer said Sanjeev Chauhan, in charge of the crematorium in Paschim Puri, informed the Punjabi Bagh police station on Thursday that one Rinku Yadav was there with the body of his father, Satish Yadav, for his last rites.

“The priest presiding over the cremation noticed some cuts on the neck and forearm of the body. The priest immediately brought this to Chauhan’s notice. Both of them later spoke to Rinku Yadav, who was unable to provide any satisfactory answer. Chauhan later called the police.”

Veer said Rinku Yadav was interrogated. “After sustained questioning, he confessed that he murdered his father with a blade. Satish Yadav was a habitual drinker and troubled his family, which was fed up with the drinking behaviour...he cut his father’s throat with a blade on Thursday.”

Veer said Rinku Yadav’s mother died in 2019 and that he was arrested under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON