3-yr-old boy killed in road accident in Karol Bagh; driver arrested

A three-year-old boy was allegedly killed in a road accident in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a speeding goods carrier, police said. The accused driver, Ajeet Singh, 35, a resident of Rajouri Garden, was arrested on the spot. Family members and locals rushed him to a nearby private hospital, while residents caught the driver and handed him over to police, officers said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 3.30pm when police received a call from an eyewitness reporting that a child, later identified as Haider Ali, had been run over and taken to hospital. “The boy was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” the officer said.

According to the officer, Haider was playing with his friends outside his house when the accident occurred. “A preliminary probe revealed that there is no place to play outside his house, so all the kids in the neighbourhood play in the street, which is adjacent to the main road. The road is also congested, and traffic is a regular problem there. While playing, the child came onto the road, and the vehicle, which was speeding, ran him over,” the officer said.

The child collapsed on the road and bled profusely, police said. Family members and locals rushed him to a nearby private hospital, while residents caught the driver and handed him over to police, they added.

Police said a case under charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered against Singh, who is now in custody.