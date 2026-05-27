Four people, including two minors, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old security guard and mowing him down with an SUV in west Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Saturday, police said, adding that the guard succumbed to his injuries at the spot. 4 arrested for Peeragarhi guard murder

It was a pre-planned murder to avenge a previous argument where the guard has allegedly verbally abused one of the minor boys, deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said.

The arrested adults were identified as Vinay Kumar,22, a resident of Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, and 18-year-old Ayush Chauhan, who is from Delhi’s Najafgarh. The two minors are aged 16 and 17.

“The security guard, Bijender Singh, had abused the boy during the altercation. As a result, the boy developed a grudge against him and decided to take revenge. They first threatened Singh, hit him with a stick and then ran a vehicle over him twice in order to kill him,” said the DCP.

Police said that at about 4.03am on Saturday, the Paschim Vihar West police station received a call regarding a fatal accident at a tempo stand, near the entry gate of Peeragarhi village. A team reached there and found 60-year-old security guard lying unconscious with visible injuries caused by a blunt object and crushing by a vehicle. Singh man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead.

CCTV cameras of the area were scanned. “The footage showed one person carrying a stick coming out of a black car and hitting Singh. Around the same time, the driver drove the vehicle at a high speed and tried to run over the guard. When he tried to escape, he was hit and run over twice. The accused then fled the scene with their vehicle,” the DCP said.

A case of murder was registered and with the help of nearly 200 CCTV cameras installed on the route taken by the SUV, the suspects were identified. They were nabbed on Monday from near Mundka Industrial Area while they were planning to leave for Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to evade arrest.

Police said the accused had replaced the vehicle’s registration number plates with fake plates to mislead investigators. Analysis of their social media accounts revealed that Vijay and one minor boy were involved in a similar incident in Bahadurgarh, which is being verified.