Four police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, and one civilian have been arrested for allegedly abducting and extorting ₹20 lakh from a businessman in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar last week, police said on Monday. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the accused officers. 4 cops, one civilian held for abducting, extorting businessman of ₹ 20 lakh

According to the FIR, Neeraj Kumar Singh — director of an education consultancy and a car rental firm in Paschim Vihar — was in his office along with two employees on the morning of July 25 when three men barged in. One was in police uniform and identified himself as constable Vishal Chiller; the other two were in plainclothes and wore masks.

“They entered without any warrant or legal documentation, claiming to be acting on police orders but failed to produce any identification,” Singh said in his complaint, seen by HT.

The intruders allegedly disconnected the CCTV system and demanded to know where footage was stored. They then asked where the office cash of ₹50 lakh was kept — suggesting they already had some knowledge of the firm’s finances, the complaint states.

The men allegedly forced Singh and his two employees — Abdul Hasan and Sadab Alam — into a Swift Dzire car and drove them to Singh’s residence in Ekta Apartment. Singh said his staff were assaulted during the journey and that he was threatened with similar violence if he did not cooperate. Under duress, he paid them ₹10.5 lakh in cash, he said.

Singh said that the accused then took them to a police post in Sonia Vihar near Peeragarhi where they assaulted him. At the police post, a person known to him identified as Ajay Kashyap came and suggested that they settle the matter. An officer aware of the matter said that ₹10 lakh was then transferred to Kashyap’s account by Singh, after which the victims were allowed to leave.

“This was a premeditated and unlawful act under the guise of police authority. The accused caused immense distress and financial loss to our organisation,” Singh wrote in his complaint.

After his release, Singh contacted the police and was advised to call the officer who had come to his office. When the man arrived, he was confronted and identified as head constable Vishal Chiller.

During questioning, Chiller allegedly confessed to the extortion and named sub-inspector Neetu Bisht as the mastermind. Bisht, who was on a nine-day leave at the time, had planned the entire operation with Kashyap, a tuition teacher, and enlisted Chiller, head constable Ajit Kumar, and constable Pramod Kumar to carry it out, said an officer.

“After the incident, it was also revealed that Bisht had taken ₹10 lakh from Kashyap,” the officer added.

All five accused were arrested on Sunday and booked under BHaratiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to wrongful confinement, abduction, impersonation, criminal trespass, and extortion.