4 minors held for shooting at man in Delhi
Four minors were held for allegedly shooting at a 36-year-old man in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday evening, police said.
The injured, identified as Javed, a resident of Jahangirpuri’s H Block, was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later to a higher centre, said deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani. His condition is stable.
Police said that a call was received at the control room at 5.15pm regarding a gunshot injury to a man.
The victim, during enquiry, told police that he was sitting in the street on Friday evening when four boys came, shot him in the face and fled the spot. The victim knew the boys, he said. The bullet hit his eye, police said adding that his condition is stable.
During the probe, the minors were apprehended and they disclosed that the victim had beaten the father of one of them seven months ago and they wanted to take revenge on him.
The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera wherein the victim can be seen sitting in front of a house when the boys came walking. One of them shot at him and they all fled from the spot.
Events in Bengaluru today: Plan your weekend
Tickets on bookmyshow.com Wild Comedy Nights at Indiranagar: Comedy Shots presents Wild Comedy Nights at The Tilt Bar Republic as Somnath Padhy, Gautham Govindhan, and other regulars crack you up with their jokes. Tickets on bookmyshow.com Music - Bloodywood Nine Inch Naans India Tour 2022 - 8 pm onwards at Gilly's Redefined (for 21 only). Tickets on insider.in Classic Rock Thursdays ft DJ Shanu - at Hard Rock Cafe in Whitefield.
Dive into history with Delhi’s baolis
Monsoon is crucial to parched baolis, for they wait to resurrect themselves with rainwater; though not in all its glory. Yet, these stepwells continue to remain vital, be it to harvest rainwater, for congregations or selfies with friends. Here's a glimpse of a few of the baolis across the Capital, and their rich history.
Are commuters drying their clothes in Mumbai locals? Watch viral video
A video of clothes being dried inside a coach of a Mumbai local train has gone viral amusing social media users. The video has been shared by Dadarmumbaikar handle on Instagram as Mumbai continues to face heavy rain leading to inconveniences like clothes not drying etc. But as the video goes viral, it seems Mumbaikars have finally found the solution. An old tweet shows a similar photo of clothes hanging inside a Mumbai local coach.
Karnataka police seeks permission for narco test on arrested ADGP in PSI scam
The Karnataka police on Friday sought permission of a court here to conduct narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul, arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam. Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then. His 10-day custody was extended by three days on Wednesday. Paul is the highest-ranking police officer arrested in connection with the fraud. Karnataka high court to govt
How a brain-dead woman saved 5 lives, including 2 soldiers
Organ donation by a brain-dead woman saved the lives of five people, including two Army soldiers in the Command Hospital Southern Command in Maharashtra's Pune. After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at the hospital was immediately activated and alerts were sent to the zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority. Throughout Thursday night and early Friday morning, viable organs - like kidneys - transplanted into the two soldiers.
