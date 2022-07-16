4 minors held for shooting at man in Delhi

Four minors were held for allegedly shooting at a 36-year-old man in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday evening, police said.

The injured, identified as Javed, a resident of Jahangirpuri’s H Block, was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later to a higher centre, said deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani. His condition is stable.

Police said that a call was received at the control room at 5.15pm regarding a gunshot injury to a man.

The victim, during enquiry, told police that he was sitting in the street on Friday evening when four boys came, shot him in the face and fled the spot. The victim knew the boys, he said. The bullet hit his eye, police said adding that his condition is stable.

During the probe, the minors were apprehended and they disclosed that the victim had beaten the father of one of them seven months ago and they wanted to take revenge on him.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera wherein the victim can be seen sitting in front of a house when the boys came walking. One of them shot at him and they all fled from the spot.