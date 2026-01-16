40-year-old man with criminal past found dead near public toilet in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

A 40-year-old man with several cases of theft and robbery against him was found dead near a public toilet in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri late Wednesday night, police said. Police said no CCTV cameras were found installed at or around the spot.

According to police, the victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a local resident of the area. The incident was reported to the police by Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital around 11pm, where Kumar had been declared dead on arrival.

“The body was first spotted by a beat constable, who immediately shifted him to the hospital. Preliminary examination revealed that Kumar had been stabbed at least 12 times,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Police said a forensic inspection of the area was conducted, and the body has been preserved in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Police said no CCTV cameras were found installed at or around the spot.

A senior police officer said Kumar had several criminal cases of theft and robbery registered against him at the Kalyanpuri police station.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the assailant or assailants.

“Police teams are probing possible motives behind the killing and questioning local residents to reconstruct the sequence of events,” an investigator said.