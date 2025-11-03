A 40-year-old man has been arrested from north Delhi’s Wazirabad for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old stepdaughter, police said on Sunday, adding that the matter came to light after the victim finally confided in her school teacher who helped her report the matter. The victim’s monther passed away in June this year. 40-yr-old man held for molesting stepdaughter in Wazirabad

A senior police officer said that the matter was reported to them on Saturday when the girl, a student of class 9, was in school. When the teacher, who noticed the girl was troubled, asked her about her problem, the victim revealed at least two instances where her stepfather had inappropriately touched her.

“The girl was upset and her teacher asked her about it. After much persuasion, the girl told the teacher that she was being molested by her stepfather. The teacher told her that she’ll help her report the matter to police,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

According to the FIR, the incidents occurred in September and October. After her mother’s death, the victim had been living with her stepfather, elder sister and younger brother at a flat in Wazirabad.

In September, when she skipped school since she was feeling unwell, her stepfather allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was in bed. The girl allegedly told investigators, “He said he’ll prepare me before my wedding.”At a second instance, the same day, he allegedly held her from behind while she was in the kitchen.

She then left the house with one of her relatives who had come to visit.

However, in October, two days before Diwali, the girl said, she ran to him on the street and again touched her inappropriately. She ran away from the spot.

“For days, she didn’t say anything to anyone because she said she felt ashamed. However, a counsellor at her government school sensed something amiss and she asked the girl after which she finally told the teacher,” the officer quoted above said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 74 (using criminal force against a woman) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and an investigation was begun. The accused was arrested on Saturday, police said, adding that the girl was counselled by officials.