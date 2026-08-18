43 IPS officers transferred in Delhi Police reshuffle

In a major reshuffle, Delhi Police on Tuesday moved 43 IPS officers into different roles, the first major transfer order after senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar was appointed commissioner last month.

Eight special commissioners get new postings

Delhi Police reshuffled 43 IPS officers to different roles on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times/ Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among the major changes, eight special commissioners were transferred. Ajay Chaudhar has been moved to the traffic division from the protective security division, which looks after arrangements of VVIP and high-security installations, among others. He was earlier posted as special CP, traffic, till 2024, when the posting was given to Neeraj Thakur and later Manish Agrawal.

Agrawal is now being transferred to the protective security division. Garmima Bhatnagar has been given charge of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) with additional charge of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL).

Atul Katiyar has been moved from the post of special CP, vigilance, to special CP, welfare and legal division. Vivek Kishore and Sindhu Pillai, coming from other states, will get the charge of the special police unit for women and children (SPUWAC) and vigilance, respectively. Pillai will also get additional charge of perception management and media cell.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Transfer, posting of 70 Delhi Police officers ordered Several joint commissioners shifted to new roles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Transfer, posting of 70 Delhi Police officers ordered Several joint commissioners shifted to new roles {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Among the joint commissioners, Suman Goyal has been made joint CP, western range, and Rajneesh Gupta, who was joint CP, intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO), will now be joint CP, transport range.

Deepak Purohit from the 2007 batch, the joint CP of the New Delhi district, who handled the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest last month, is now being moved to joint CP (licensing). His batchmate, Nupur Prasad, who was heading EOW, has been named in his place.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among deputy commissioners (DCP), Raja Banthia is being transferred from the north district to the technology andproject implementation unit.

HT had reported on July 29 that the statement of a deputy commander of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) recorded in a general diary entry at the Parliament Street police station had said that at least two rounds of pellets were used on July 20 on the alleged orders of Banthia.

Also read: 'Delhi cops told us we are traitors': Jantar Mantar protesters meet Rahul Gandhi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, Banthia had told the police brass that he was not present in the outer circle of Connaught Place or Jantar Mantar area when the incident occurred, according to people aware of the matter at the time.

To be sure, neither Banthia nor Purohit’s transfer has been linked in any way to the protests.

Jatin Narwal and Milind Mahadeo Dumbere have been named joint CP for the special branch and the eastern range, respectively.

Additional CP (IFSO) Monika Bhardwaj has been transferred to crime branch, while Sanjay Bhatia, additional CP, HQ, will now be the additional CP (IFSO).

Varsha Sharma from 2010 batch, who was in Goa, will now be additional CP of the EOW. Pratiksha Godara has been transferred to traffic division while Jitendra Kumar Mani has been appointed additional CP (vigilance).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Delhi Police denies excessive use of force during protest: '5k cops tried to manage 30k+ protesters'

21 DCPs, additional DCPs also transferred

In total, 21 DCPs and additional DCPs have been transferred. DCP Hemant Tiwari is being transferred from the southeast district to the special branch.

On July 7, HT reported that a city court has ordered an independent probe after a man accused in an Arms Act case alleged that Delhi Police officers illegally detained him, assaulted him and then staged a fake encounter in which he was shot in the leg. The court also directed that a special commissioner-rank officer look into the allegation that a DCP, alleged to be Tiwari, was present during the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: ‘Shouldn’t we praise Delhi Police?': Rijiju says no one harmed during protest

Saying he had been on “approved leave”, Tiwari had denied the charges, calling them “false”.

Vineet Kumar will take Tiwari’s place, while Niharika Bhatt will be made DCP north in place of Banthia.

Gaurav Tyagi will now be DCP (IFSO) and Shweta Chauhan, who is with anti-corruption bureau, will be transferred to traffic.