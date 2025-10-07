Edit Profile
    431 vector-borne diseases in 2025, highest in 5 years: MCD data

    The city saw 60 Malaria cases in the past week. Dengue and Chikungunya cases also depicted an upward trend from the preceding week. Dengue cases rose from 74 to 81 and Chikungunya cases from 9 to 14.

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    With moderate showers witnessed across the city, the number of vector-borne diseases has seen a surge, according to data by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

    The MCD’s central zone recorded 10 cases last week, the highest among all zones, while the Shahdara north and south zones recorded eight cases each.
    The city saw 60 Malaria cases in the past week, bringing the total number of cases so far to 431 — highest in five years. The number of malaria cases recorded in this period was 430 last year, 321 in 2023, 125 in 2022, and 113 in 2021.

    Meanwhile, Dengue and Chikungunya cases logged in the city in the past week also depicted an upward trend from the preceding week. Dengue cases rose from 74 to 81 and Chikungunya cases from 9 to 14. The central zone recorded the highest number of Dengue cases at 10, while the Najafgarh zone recorded eight and Rohini, Karol Bagh, and West saw seven cases each.

