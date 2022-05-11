44 detained after protest to rename Qutub Minar as 'Vishnu Stambh'
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, who is also the international president of the United Hindu Front and the national president of the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, alleged he was kept under house arrest in Shahdara by police since Tuesday morning.
Members of two fringe right-wing groups were detained on Tuesday near the Qutub Minar, where they gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa claiming that the 13th century monument was originally a Vishnu temple, and demanded that it be renamed “Vishnu Stambh” and opened to Hindus for prayers.
They could not enter the monument complex, and continued their demonstration amid heavy police presence near the nearby Bhool Bhulaiya.
READ MORE: ‘Rename roads named after Mughal kings,’ says Delhi BJP to civic body
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, who is also the international president of the United Hindu Front and the national president of the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena, alleged he was kept under house arrest in Shahdara by police since Tuesday morning. “We had informed the area police commissioner about our programme to chant Hanuman Chalisa, but the ACP and SHO arrived at my house around 7am with around 50 policemen and put me under house arrest,” alleged Goyal.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that no permission was granted by the police for the gathering outside the Qutub Minar complex. She said that 50 people participated in the demonstration, and that those present at the gathering belonged to United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena.
“Of the 50 demonstrators, 44 were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. All of them were released before 6 pm,” said DCP Jaiker, adding that no first information report (FIR) was registered.
Goyal claimed that the Qutub Minar was originally a temple, and that there were several idols in the complex. “Qutub-uddin-Aibak made the Qutub Minar in 1100 AD by altering our Vishnu Stambh and breaking our Sai, Hindu, Jain temples. He wrote Qutub Minar on the pillar. Even today, idols of our gods and goddesses are still a part of the complex which is clear proof of the fact our Hindu temples were broken to make Qutub Minar,” said Goyal.
“We have given a memorandum of our demands to Union home minister Amit Shah and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy,” he said.
According to historians, and information mentioned in the Delhi gazetteer, Qutub-uddin-Aibak started the construction of the Qutub Minar in around 1200 AD as a tower of victory. It was completed in 1220 by Illtumish, Aibak’s son-in-law and successor. In the 14th century, Ferozshah Tughlaq made a few additions to the structure, and later the British also made some additions to the complex in the 19th century.
Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which maintains the heritage monument, said no one entered the Qutub Minar complex on Tuesday, and added that it had informed the police in advance as a precautionary step. “No incident took place inside the Qutub Minar complex and neither was anyone able to enter the complex. There was adequate police presence outside the complex. We cannot control what people do outside the complex,” said an official who asked not to be named.
Author and historian Swapna Liddle said the Qutub Minar was a heritage monument, and should be left untouched.
“Many of these ideas pertaining to the Qutub Minar’s history that people now have can be debated. Even after the Mughal rule, during the Maratha or British rule in Delhi, no one ever thought about these things (the monument being a temple). Why are we suddenly raising this? If this was a history that people had remembered for so many centuries, and it bothered them, they would have done something about it earlier,” Liddle said.
-
‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe
Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma's complaint was “false and mischievous.”
-
Ludhiana man booked for raping 16-year-old cousin
A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, was booked on Tuesday for raping his 16-year-old cousin. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Talwandi Kalan village. She stated that she had gone to Lakhpur village in Kapurthala, following the death of her cousin on May 7. The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened her daughter to keep mum.
-
Ways to bridge skill gap discussed during Punjab’s first-ever industry-academia meet
In a bid to boost collaboration between industry and academia, the technical education and industrial training department organised the first-ever edition of Industry Academia Meet 2022. Principal secretary, technical education, Rahul Bhandari, who chaired the meet, said the initiative will go a long way in creating synergy between the industry and academia, imparting technical education to help bridge the skill gap and upskilling youth so that they can be gainfully employed.
-
Six-month-old girl found in bushes in Zirakpur
A six-month-old bound and gagged girl was found in roadside bushes at Chhat light point in Zirakpur on Tuesday. The girl, who was covered with a cloth, was noticed by two motorcycle-borne youths, who informed the police. Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh from Zirakpur police station said the infant was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli and was found stable. Police are working to trace the person who left the child in the bushes.
-
BoI’s Sangrur SP on the run after being booked for graft
Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police is on the run after hKaranveer Singh'saide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Davinder officer and posted in Sangrur district's Bureau of Investigation (BoI), a separate wing created to investigate crimes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics