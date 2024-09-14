45-year-old bike rider killed after balcony falls on him in Delhi

A 45-year-old man riding a bike was killed when part of a balcony fell on him in Adhyapak Nagar in Nangloi in west Delhi on Friday night, fire department officials said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Anand Kashyap. A police officer said that the call regarding the incident was first reported to the Nangloi police station. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This was the second death in Delhi on Friday from a monsoon-related incident of drowning, electrocution and house or wall collapse, bringing the toll from 38 such incidents this monsoon to 49. Twenty-two of these deaths were due to drowning, according to data.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call at 9.20pm on Friday about the incident which took place in Adhyapak Nagar’s F block. Three fire tenders along with the rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

“Local enquiry revealed that portion of the balcony of a house had collapsed. Two men were riding a motorcycle in the lane outside the house. The collapsed concrete portion of the balcony fell on one of them. The victim suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals before fire tenders and rescue teams arrived. The injured man, identified as Anand Kashyap, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital,” said Garg.

Deputy commissioner of police Jimmy Chiram said that Kashyap’s 12-year-old son was riding pillion with him when the incident took place. The 12-year-old was not injured.

A police officer said that the call regarding the incident was first reported to the Nangloi police station. Since the incident fell under the territorial jurisdiction of Nihal Vihar police station, the matter was transferred to them. Legal action into the matter was initiated, the officer said.

Earlier on Friday, a 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver who lived in a tarpaulin tent along the boundary wall of an old religious structure in Nabi Karim in central Delhi died when a portion of the wall collapsed on him, fire department officials and police said. Two other men who were sitting near the wall were injured.

The incident occurred at 7am when it was raining in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The deceased was identified as Rehmat, 35. The religious property is an 80 to 90-year-old cemetery and dargah on Qutab Road belonging to the Waqf Board, according to police and the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD).