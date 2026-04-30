...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

45-year-old house help arrested for stealing cash, gold in NW Delhi

Delhi Police arrested a house help for stealing cash and gold worth lakhs. She hid in Rohini with dogs and pledged stolen jewellery for loans.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:27 pm IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old house help, around 11 days after she allegedly stole cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from her employer’s house in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said a case was registered on April 19 at the Shalimar Bagh police station (Photo for representation)

Police said she was arrested from her house in Rohini, where she had kept at least four dogs to guard her and deter entry of outsiders, including police personnel.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said a case was registered on April 19 at the Shalimar Bagh police station on the complaint of Vijay Pal Gupta.

Police said the accused was identified and arrested with the help of field inputs from her Rohini house, where she was hiding under quilts.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that she had pledged stolen gold jewellery across multiple financial institutions to obtain loans. So far, investigation uncovered 15 gold loan accounts, exposing a wider financial trail, the DCP said, adding that approximately 2-kg of gold jewellery were identified in different gold finance firms.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

shalimar bagh delhi police
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / 45-year-old house help arrested for stealing cash, gold in NW Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.