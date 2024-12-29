46 illegal B’deshi immigrants nabbed in ongoing crackdown

As part of a two-month drive to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi, the police have apprehended 46 Bangladeshi nationals between December 10 and December 28, senior police officers aware of the crackdown said on Sunday. These individuals were either staying illegally or overstaying their visa periods, police said, adding that of these 46 individuals, 36 were identified as illegal migrants, while 10 were overstaying beyond their permitted visa durations. The crackdown on immigrants is conducted following the LG’s order earlier this month.

The deportation process is being managed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which has already facilitated the return of several individuals, including a couple and their six children found living illegally in Rangpuri, Vasant Kunj. Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surender Choudhary said the couple, identified as Jahangir Sheikh and Parina Begum from Dhaka, had entered India through forest routes and express trains. “Jahangir revealed that after settling in Delhi, he returned to Bangladesh to bring his wife and children. They destroyed their Bangladeshi IDs and lived illegally in Rangpuri,” Choudhary said.

In another operation, seven illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including five women, were arrested on Saturday near Arjan Garh Metro Station in Fatehpur Beri. The two men among them were identified as Mohammad Umor Faruk, 33, and Riyaj Miyan, alias Remon Khan, 20. All were handed over to the FRRO for deportation, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena issued a directive on December 10 to the Delhi Police and government to identify and deport illegal immigrants. Over 16,645 individuals have been screened during the drive, with documents of 15,748 found genuine. Documents of 851 others remain under verification, they added.

A senior Delhi Police officer detailed the verification process for 851 “suspicious” immigrants, whose forms (Parcha-12) listed residences in West Bengal, Bihar, or Jharkhand. “Teams have been dispatched to these areas, many near the India-Bangladesh border. With coordination and approval from BSF units, verification is underway,” the officer said.

“Door-to-door verifications are being conducted, with documents sent to respective states for validation. Special teams are dispatched for manual verification when necessary,” said a senior Delhi Police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity. States involved in the verification include West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Delhi Police have also uncovered illegal immigration syndicates aiding Bangladeshi nationals in entering India and obtaining forged Indian IDs such as Aadhaar and voter cards. Last week, 12 people were arrested in connection with such a racket, including seven Indian nationals and five illegal Bangladeshi migrants. DCP Chauhan said the arrests were made during an investigation into the murder of Sentu Sheikh, alias Raja, in Sangam Vihar on October 21.

Some deported immigrants have been found re-entering India. DCP Choudhary cited the case of Feroz Mulla, 50, a habitual offender from Madaripur, Bangladesh, who was deported in 2004 but re-entered through the Benapole-Petrapole border in 2022. He was recently found living in RK Puram, claiming falsely to be a resident of West Bengal. “After interrogation, he admitted to being from Madaripur and said he worked in shops and dhabas to sustain himself,” Choudhary added.

The police revealed that illegal immigrants often use forest routes, express trains, and fake websites to generate fraudulent birth certificates and IDs. Efforts to combat these activities are ongoing, police said.