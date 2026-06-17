4km elevated corridor in Chhattarpur to decongest key S Delhi route

New Delhi The government that the elevated corridor will help decongest a major congestion node in south Delhi. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government has approved the construction of a four-kilometre-long elevated corridor on SSN Marg, from Anuvrat Marg to DLF Farms in Chhattarpur, to facilitate faster movement of those using the stretch as a thoroughfare and ease chronic traffic congestion in south Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said on Tuesday.

Officials estimate that the signal-free elevated corridor will facilitate the movement around 74,370 passenger car units daily.

Verma that the elevated corridor will help decongest a major congestion node in south Delhi. “The northern end of the project corridor begins near Anuvrat Marg and SSN Marg near the Qutub Minar Metro station. Travel time on this stretch will reduce significantly. The project will also improve connectivity to Qutub Minar Metro station and surrounding residential areas. The government has approved the project after undertaking a feasibility study,” he said.

As per PWD estimates, the elevated corridor can cut travel time between Anuvrat Marg and DLF Farms from 18.9 minutes to 6.6 minutes and increase average speed movement from 12.7kmph to 36.4kmph.

The traffic approaching from Mehrauli, Lado Sarai and adjoining areas, such as Saket ad Sainik Farm, disperses through SSN Marg towards the Chhatarpur and Fatehpur Beri belt, which leads to heavy footfall.

“The central portion of corridor passes through the Chhattarpur area which has experienced substantial urban growth over the past decade. Several colony roads connect directly to SSN Marg, channelling local traffic toward the corridor. The intersection of SSN Marg and Main Chhattarpur Road is a critical internal node,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

With Fatehpur Beri and ridge settlements at the southern end of the corridor, it connects to Satbari, Sainik Farms, Jonapur, Dera Mandi and Asola.

As per the PWD study, the 4km corridor currently caters to 82,800 passenger car units per day, with peak hour demand of 4,900 passenger car units per hour. The study stated that the corridor is constrained by a signalised bottleneck at Anuvrat Marg. “Existing traffic conditions indicate that intersection delay--not corridor length-- is the primary cause of congestion along the SSN Marg,” the study reads.

In a citywide plan to ease congestion and ease traffic movement, 18 flyovers and corridor projects are being considered by the government on key routes.

Other major projects include a 20-kilometre corridor along the Munak Canal, extending the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) towards the Narela Metro station, along with the riverfront development. An official associated with the project said, “Most of the works are currently at feasibility or DPR stages. Approvals from multiple agencies are being coordinated, and projects will move to execution in phases after necessary clearances.”