5 more held for Bara Hindu Rao shooting that left two passersby dead

Five people, including the man who planned an alleged attack on a local builder and his nephew in north Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao on Thursday, were arrested after an exchange of fire between them and a team of the special cell at Shamshan Ghat of Wazirabad on Sunday night.

The attack on Thursday night left two passersby dead after at least four men opened fired at Haji Naeem, a local builder, and his nephew Muneeb at Filmistan near Bara Hindu Rao. Police said the attack on Naeem and his nephew was planned by Feroz, and his business partner Danish. Police said the two are local builders in Old Delhi.

Police said 30 bullets were fired during the shoot-out on Sunday and the five men were shot in their legs. A sub-inspector, meanwhile, was shot in the shoulder, and another officer was hit on his bulletproof vest.

On Sunday, a team from Bara Hindu Rao station announced the arrest of four men – Feroz, Rahul alias Charlie, Himanshu and Mehtab — all of whom were held from Delhi and Chandigarh between Saturday and Sunday. So far, nine people have been arrested in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON