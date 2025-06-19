5 of Delhi family killed in road accident near Bulandshahr

Five members of a Delhi-based family, including a toddler, were burnt alive and a teenage girl critically injured when their car crashed, overturned, and caught fire on a highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district early Wednesday morning. The family was returning to Delhi after attending a wedding in Badaun. The accident occurred around 5.50am on the Jahangirabad–Bulandshahr Road near the Chandauk crossing, within the jurisdiction of Jahangirabad police station. (FILE)

The accident occurred around 5.50am on the Jahangirabad–Bulandshahr Road near the Chandauk crossing, within the jurisdiction of Jahangirabad police station. Police said the CNG-fuelled Maruti Swift hit a culvert, flipped over, and burst into flames—leaving five of the six occupants trapped inside and charred to death.

Only 15-year-old Gulnaz survived. She was rescued by police and fire officials and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Tanveez Ahmad (26), his wife Nida (21), his sister Momina (24), Momina’s husband Zuber Ali (30), and their two-year-old son, Zainul. The family originally hailed from Chamanpura village in Badaun, but had been living in the Hauz Rani area of south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Tanveez worked as an AC mechanic for an international brand, while Zuber was a house painter. Both women were homemakers.

Police suspect the driver—believed to be either Tanveez or Zuber—dozed off at the wheel. “The car lost control, hit a culvert, overturned, and caught fire. Rescue efforts were launched immediately after a passerby alerted us. Unfortunately, five people were declared dead at the hospital,” said Tejveer Singh, superintendent of police (Rural).

Tanveez’s father, Tanveer Ahmad, said the family had travelled to Badaun on Saturday for the wedding of his nephew. After attending the function on Monday, some family members returned to Delhi on Tuesday evening. Tanveez and Zuber stayed back and left in the early hours of Wednesday with their wives and the children.

“I returned to Delhi with my friends and some relatives on Tuesday evening. Tanveez and Zuber stayed back as they were travelling together in my son’s Swift car along with my two daughters and grandson,” he said.

“My wife and brother had told them to leave after sunrise, but they were in a hurry. They said they’d beat the traffic and make it to work on time,” said Tanveer, who runs a furniture business.

Tanveer was still asleep at their Hauz Rani home when he got a call from an unknown number around 6am. “It was a passerby who said a girl involved in a road accident had given him my number. It was my daughter, Gulnaz. She could barely speak. Then he told me about the car—it was my son’s,” Tanveer said, breaking down.

He immediately called his brother in Badaun and asked him to rush to the spot. “It was the worst phone call of my life,” he said.