Home / Cities / Delhi News / 5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
delhi news

5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban

  • All construction workers who registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) before November 24, 2021, when the ban on construction was imposed, are eligible for a pollution subsistence grant, the Delhi government said in a statement.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (HT Photo)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 03:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday said it has allotted 5,000 each for 83,183 construction workers whose livelihoods suffered during last year’s construction ban due to a spike in pollution. The amounts will be credited to their accounts in two working days, said officials.

“These workers are the builders of our nation and strengthen our country. Our cities, buildings, and nations stand because of their hard work today. Therefore, the honour and interests of the workers are the priority of our government. Construction activities were banned in Delhi earlier which affected the livelihood of workers,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

All construction workers who registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) before November 24, 2021, when the ban on construction was imposed, are eligible for a pollution subsistence grant, the government said in a statement. Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.

The state had distributed the pollution subsistence grant — a total amount of 245 crore — to 491,488 construction workers registered with the board in November last year. An additional 41.9 crore will be distributed among over 83,000 workers now.

According to Sisodia, there are 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi at present, of whom 850,000 are registered with the board.

Sisodia urged construction workers eligible for the grant to amend their bank details on an e-district website free of cost, so that their applications are processed in the next payment cycle. After registration, all construction workers can also benefit from various welfare schemes, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi delhi government manish sisodia construction + 3 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out