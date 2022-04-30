54-year-old hut in celebratory firing in Mehrauli, son held

A 54-year-old woman was injured in the head allegedly after being shot by her son during celebratory firing in South Delhi’s Mehrauli early Thursday.

Police said they have arrested two persons, including her son Piyush (identified by his first name), an engineer who works in Bhopal.

A senior police officer, who identified the victim by her first name as one Santosh, a resident of Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, said she was brought to a private hospital in Vasant Kunj for treatment. Her condition is said to be critical.

Police said hospital authorities called them on Thursday and informed them of a patient with a gunshot injury to the head. When police reached the spot, they were informed that Santosh was unconscious and unresponsive, and, therefore, unfit to give a statement. “During the investigation, we found that Santosh and her son were part of a wedding procession that had travelled from Bahadurgarh to a temple in Chhattarpur,” the officer said.

While the function was underway, Santosh’s son Piyush borrowed his uncle Sonu’s licensed pistol and fired a shot which hit his mother in the head. “Sonu has also been booked and arrested,” the officer said.

Police said that a case under Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25/27 of The Arms Act has been registered at the Mehrauli police station and further investigation is underway.

Police said that a medical examination of Piyush has been conducted and the report will ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.