54-year-old hut in celebratory firing in Mehrauli, son held
A 54-year-old woman was injured in the head allegedly after being shot by her son during celebratory firing in South Delhi’s Mehrauli early Thursday.
Police said they have arrested two persons, including her son Piyush (identified by his first name), an engineer who works in Bhopal.
A senior police officer, who identified the victim by her first name as one Santosh, a resident of Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, said she was brought to a private hospital in Vasant Kunj for treatment. Her condition is said to be critical.
Police said hospital authorities called them on Thursday and informed them of a patient with a gunshot injury to the head. When police reached the spot, they were informed that Santosh was unconscious and unresponsive, and, therefore, unfit to give a statement. “During the investigation, we found that Santosh and her son were part of a wedding procession that had travelled from Bahadurgarh to a temple in Chhattarpur,” the officer said.
While the function was underway, Santosh’s son Piyush borrowed his uncle Sonu’s licensed pistol and fired a shot which hit his mother in the head. “Sonu has also been booked and arrested,” the officer said.
Police said that a case under Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25/27 of The Arms Act has been registered at the Mehrauli police station and further investigation is underway.
Police said that a medical examination of Piyush has been conducted and the report will ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
Woman’s purse snatched in Mohali
Mohali A bike-borne man snatched a woman's purse when The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was returning from a market in Phase 3A on Friday. The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was walking home on foot around 9pm when the snatching took place. Her purse contained cash, important documents, credit and debit cards. The woman raised the alarm, but the accused fled towards Hotel Cama. Police are scanning CCTV footage and are in the process of filing an FIR.
HPPERC to organise mega job fair on May 6 at Bahra University
The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission will organise a second mega job fair for all the higher education institutions, universities and colleges of Himachal Pradesh on May 6. The venue of this job fair would be Bahra University, Waknaghat. The first mega job fair was conducted at Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, on November 25, 2021. The range of the packages would vary from 3 to 6 LPA.
Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500. The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Youth killed, two friends injured as car veers off bridge in Mohali
In a freak accident, a 21-year-old youth was killed and a resident of Kailon village in Mohali district's two friends, Dharampreet Singh suffered serious injuries after their speeding car veered off a bridge in a bid to avoid hitting stray cattle in Phase 8B on Airport Road post Thursday midnight. He was pursuing hotel management from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran. His injured friends are Mandeep Singh, 21, of Jammu and Avneet Singh, 21, of Sirsa, Haryana.
24x7 water supply in Chandigarh: Originally left out, 13 villages to also be part of project
The 24x7 water supply project planned for Chandigarh will also cover the 13 villages that came under the municipal corporation's jurisdiction in December 2018, making the city the first in the country to offer round-the-clock water supply to all of its population. PIB on board, only FM nod left The Public Investment Board on Friday decided to recommend the 24x7 water supply project for approval of the Union finance minister.
