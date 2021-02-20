5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign

As many as 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered in Delhi after the Delhi government launched the “Switch Delhi” campaign around two weeks ago, the government said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

“The second week of the campaign focused on outreach related to three wheelers and many users came forward sharing their positive experience. The Delhi government will soon initiate the process for registration of e-autorickshaws. By switching to e-autorickshaws, people will be able to save around ₹29,000 per year annually on fuel as compared to their CNG equivalents,” said Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month. On the launch of the campaign, Kejriwal also said that his government will, in the next six months, change its policy to lease only electric cars as part of an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric cars in the Capital. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.