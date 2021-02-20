IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign

As many as 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered in Delhi after the Delhi government launched the “Switch Delhi” campaign around two weeks ago, the government said in a press statement issued on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST

As many as 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered in Delhi after the Delhi government launched the “Switch Delhi” campaign around two weeks ago, the government said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

“The second week of the campaign focused on outreach related to three wheelers and many users came forward sharing their positive experience. The Delhi government will soon initiate the process for registration of e-autorickshaws. By switching to e-autorickshaws, people will be able to save around 29,000 per year annually on fuel as compared to their CNG equivalents,” said Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month. On the launch of the campaign, Kejriwal also said that his government will, in the next six months, change its policy to lease only electric cars as part of an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric cars in the Capital. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
As many as 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered in Delhi after the Delhi government launched the “Switch Delhi” campaign around two weeks ago, the government said in a press statement issued on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kejriwal suggested large-scale creation of manufacturing hubs across the country with facilities and tax benefits for production of cost-effective goods, the statement said.(PTI)
Kejriwal suggested large-scale creation of manufacturing hubs across the country with facilities and tax benefits for production of cost-effective goods, the statement said.(PTI)
delhi news

Govt, states should come together to set up manufacturing hubs across India: CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Speaking virtually at the sixth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal also said that attention was not paid to the manufacturing sector in the country over the last 70 years, enabling China to capture local markets, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for the foreigners, submitted that the Look out Circulars (LOCs) issued against the foreigners were closed in February.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
Advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for the foreigners, submitted that the Look out Circulars (LOCs) issued against the foreigners were closed in February.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
delhi news

Tablighi Jamaat: Court tells police to release passports of 35 foreigners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg said all the foreigners have already been acquitted by the court and the police has not filed any appeal/revision till date to the acquittal order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
First foggy day of the season affected the traffic in New Delhi. Fog blanketed the capital through the day giving Delhiites sneak peek into coming days. HT photo by Raj K Raj
First foggy day of the season affected the traffic in New Delhi. Fog blanketed the capital through the day giving Delhiites sneak peek into coming days. HT photo by Raj K Raj
delhi news

Delhi records high of over 27 degree Celsius; moderate fog likely on Sunday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The city woke up to "dense to very dense fog", which is expected to fall between "moderate to dense" fog category on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An audio blooper in DU’s online led to the recent #ShwetaYourMicIsOn trend worldwide.
An audio blooper in DU’s online led to the recent #ShwetaYourMicIsOn trend worldwide.
delhi news

#ShwetaYourMicIsOn: DU students react to bloopers in online classes

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Multiple incidents of audio clips going viral have surfaced during the online classes in Delhi University, and #Shweta incident is one such hilarious example.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint File Photo )
Delhi High Court.(Mint File Photo )
delhi news

All Delhi High Court benches to resume physical hearing daily from March 15 

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The court has urged advocates, litigants and other visitors to strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and all other Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

All transport services to go digital by April, trials underway: Gahlot

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Once implemented, only the applicants seeking a learner’s license or permanent DL or vehicle fitness certificate will have to physically visit the RTOs to undergo various tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
delhi news

No curbs, but must exercise caution: HC to TV channels

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:13 AM IST
While protecting journalists and news organisations from revealing their sources, the bench asked them to check the authenticity of the information and not to sensationalise the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though the police did not share data of last 30 years, statistics available on the Delhi police’s website shows that 1163 fatal accidents in 2020 was the lowest since 2000 at least. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock)
Though the police did not share data of last 30 years, statistics available on the Delhi police’s website shows that 1163 fatal accidents in 2020 was the lowest since 2000 at least. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock)
delhi news

Road accident fatalities hit 30-year low in 2020

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:09 AM IST
Police Data showed that in 2020, 1,163 fatal accidents were reported in the city, nearly 19% less than the fatal accidents reported in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It turns out that the police had found children reported to be lost as long as two years ago. Delhi Police said on Friday said that it was the first time in many decades that the number of recovered children was more than those reported missing.(File Photo. Representative image)
It turns out that the police had found children reported to be lost as long as two years ago. Delhi Police said on Friday said that it was the first time in many decades that the number of recovered children was more than those reported missing.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

On back of incentive scheme, cops trace more missing kids

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:02 AM IST
The incentive programme is valid only for constables and head constables
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the annual press conference, Shrivastava said technology was used extensively to investigate over 750 cases related to the northeast Delhi riots that led to the arrest of over 200 people. (Representative Image)(HT Archive)
Addressing the annual press conference, Shrivastava said technology was used extensively to investigate over 750 cases related to the northeast Delhi riots that led to the arrest of over 200 people. (Representative Image)(HT Archive)
delhi news

Amid protests and riots, Delhi Police puts faith in tech

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Police said they used tech to probe over 750 cases related to the Delhi riots that led to the arrest of over 200 people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police data also showed that they solved three of every five snatching cases last year, a percentage point increase from 2019. Robbery solving percentage increased from 91.92% to 92.21%. The police also arrested 6,496 persons for snatchings, a 24% increase from 2019. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
Police data also showed that they solved three of every five snatching cases last year, a percentage point increase from 2019. Robbery solving percentage increased from 91.92% to 92.21%. The police also arrested 6,496 persons for snatchings, a 24% increase from 2019. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
delhi news

Snatching cases up, most hot spots located in E Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:53 AM IST
Nearly 22 people were victims of snatching every day, while at least five daily robberies took place in Delhi in 2020, a 27.11% and 0.36% increase respectively compared to 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city still experienced a rape every five hours, a murder every 19 hours, and a car theft every 15 minutes — though these averages were better than in 2019 (when the corresponding figures for rape, murder and auto theft were 4 hours, 17 hours, and 12 minutes). A snatching took place almost every hour in 2020, as compared to 17 in a day in 2019. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
The city still experienced a rape every five hours, a murder every 19 hours, and a car theft every 15 minutes — though these averages were better than in 2019 (when the corresponding figures for rape, murder and auto theft were 4 hours, 17 hours, and 12 minutes). A snatching took place almost every hour in 2020, as compared to 17 in a day in 2019. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
delhi news

A woman is raped every 5 hours, 10 mins in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:48 AM IST
The cases were fewer when compared to 2019, when 2,168 rapes, 2,921 instances of molestation and 109 cases under the POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) were registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In all, 266,070 criminal cases of all kinds were registered through the year — a 15.87% reduction from 2019; the first time such a dip has been noticed in at least a decade. Experts said this was along expected lines given the Covid restrictions. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
In all, 266,070 criminal cases of all kinds were registered through the year — a 15.87% reduction from 2019; the first time such a dip has been noticed in at least a decade. Experts said this was along expected lines given the Covid restrictions. (Representative Image)(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
delhi news

Crime capital: Snatching rose in year of lockdown

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:24 AM IST
There were 7,965 snatching cases registered in 2020, a 27.11% rise from 2019, according to official police data released on Friday. Robberies, on the other hand, increased 0.36% with 1,963 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ingka Centres, which has 45 IKEA store-anchored malls across Europe, Russia and China and plans to enter the United States in 2021, said it planned to invest nearly 55 billion rupees ($759 million) in the Noida project. (Representative Image)(AP file photo)
Ingka Centres, which has 45 IKEA store-anchored malls across Europe, Russia and China and plans to enter the United States in 2021, said it planned to invest nearly 55 billion rupees ($759 million) in the Noida project. (Representative Image)(AP file photo)
delhi news

IKEA's malls arm plans first India site on outskirts of Delhi

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:34 AM IST
IKEA, which opened its first store in India in 2018 in Hyderabad followed by one in Mumbai in 2020, said it would develop the new site into a mall anchored by an IKEA store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP