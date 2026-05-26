55-year-old dies while cleaning septic tank in Delhi; another critical

A 55-year-old worker died and another is in critical condition after they allegedly inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Sunday, police said on Monday. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

According to a preliminary probe, the men were sent inside the tank without safety equipment, police said.

Police said the incident took place in A-Block, Gali No. 41 of New Ashok Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The homeowner allegedly hired a contractor, identified as Anil, to clean the septic tank.

The contractor, police said, engaged Vinod, 55, and Dharmendra, 34 — both residents of Sector-16 in Noida — for the job. “The two workers entered the nearly eight-foot-deep septic tank without protective gear, oxygen support, masks or safety kits,” an investigator said. He added that within minutes of entering the tank, both men allegedly fell unconscious after exposure to poisonous gases.

Subsequently, locals and the contractor noticed the two inside. With the help of ropes and hooks, they pulled the men out and rushed them to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, police said.

Doctors declared Vinod dead on arrival, while Dharmendra remains critical and is undergoing treatment, police said.

A police officer said the initial investigation revealed negligence in handling the cleaning operation. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The contractor and the house owner are being questioned,” the officer said.

An investigator, quoting a family member, said that Dharmendra usually worked as a plumber but had taken up the septic tank cleaning work due to a lack of regular employment recently.

According to preliminary questioning, Vinod was the family’s sole breadwinner.