6 staffers injured as blaze erupts at restaurant in Connaught Place in Delhi

Six people were severely injured in a fire that broke out inside a restaurant in New Delhi's Connaught Place on Thursday morning. Fire officials said a leak in an LPG cylinder in the restaurant's kitchen triggered the blaze. Firefighters said the restaurant's front seating area was intact, but the kitchen was severely damaged.

The victims, all staffers employed at the restaurant were cleaning and setting up the eatery ahead of its opening, with three sustaining burns covering more than 70% of their bodies. Police and fire officials said the blaze was contained to only a section of the restaurant.

Firefighters said the restaurant’s front seating area was intact, but the kitchen was severely damaged.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said a call about the fire at Bikkgane Biryani in P Block was received at 11.55am. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but by the time they arrived, the victims had already been shifted to RML Hospital, he said.

A fire official noted that confusion over the back exit delayed access for a few minutes.

“When the fire broke out, there was some confusion about the rear exit. It took around 5-10 minutes to access the entry point. By the time we reached, the victims had been pulled out. The shutter of the outlet was also half closed. There were at least seven cooking cylinders inside,” the official, who asked not to be identified, said.

When HT visited the spot on Thursday afternoon, the restaurant was shuttered with signs reading “Closed Due to Holi Festival.”

Attempts to contact the restaurant’s management by phone, messages and emails went unanswered.

The injured were identified as Deepak (39), Piyush (31), Mahindra (25), Alam (21), Sairuddin (28), and Janak (26). Deepak and Piyush sustained 70% burns, while Mahindra suffered 81%.

Alam, Sairuddin, and Janak had less severe injuries, with the latter sustaining only 4% burns.

They were initially taken to RML Hospital and later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Doctors said all men were stable, though three required surgery.

Deepak’s friend, Sahil Singh, said Deepak, who lives alone, sustained burns to his face and chest. He urged the restaurant’s management to assist with medical expenses.

Sahil Singh said: “I was called around noon about the incident. He lives alone and we are neighbours. I think he has injuries on his face and chest... Deepak is stable for now but he has a lot of injuries. I hope his employers help him with the treatment.”

A staffer from the adjacent restaurant said, “The fire started around 11.30am. We were also opening our place. Before we could rush out and help, the staff had come out. They immediately called ambulances and left. We don’t know what all happened.”

Another staffer from a nearby lodge told HT, “There were at least 7-10 men inside. When the firefighters arrived, they asked us to help with accessing an entry point. There was apparently some confusion. But it was all solved within minutes, they opened the shutter and went in. The fire was not very big.”