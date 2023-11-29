60% people living in Delhi, Mumbai willing to relocate due to rising air pollution, claims survey

A recent survey revealed that an alarming 60% of residents in Delhi and Mumbai are contemplating moving to other cities due to the escalating air pollution crisis in both cities. Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital region.(HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)

Pristyn Care, a healthcare provider, conducted a survey involving 4,000 participants residing in Delhi, Mumbai, and the surrounding regions. The findings indicated that 90% of respondents were grappling with prevalent symptoms associated with the declining Air Quality Index (AQI), including persistent coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, sore throat, and irritated or watery eyes.

"Six in 10 residents in Delhi and Mumbai might consider relocating due to poor air quality and pollution," the survey said.

"Four in 10 residents in Delhi and Mumbai seek medical attention for health issues related to air pollution every year or at least every few years," it added.

The results also underscored the significant influence of worsening air quality on individuals' health, particularly during the winter season. According to the report, 40% of participants noted a worsening of pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or bronchitis in their close associates during this time of the year.

When asked about adapting their lifestyle to cope with air pollution, 35% reported ceasing outdoor activities such as exercising and running, while 30% started wearing masks when outdoors.

Regarding air purifiers, the report revealed that only 27% of respondents in Delhi and Mumbai acknowledged using them, with a surprising 43% still under the "misconception that their use reduces immunity."

The AQI in the national capital is presently in the poor category. However, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked stage 3 restrictions as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), thereby lifting the prohibition on construction activities and the operation of private BS3 and BS4 four-wheelers in Delhi and select areas of the national capital region (NCR).

This decision was made in light of the improved air quality resulting from recent rainfall. As per the forecasts by CAQM, it is improbable that Delhi's air quality will reach the ‘severe’ category in the upcoming days.

(With inputs from PTI)